FOOD & DRINK

Oakland eats: 4th Peet's on deck, Sam and Curry coming to Uptown, more

New Peet's Coffee. | Photo: Albertino M./Hoodline Tipline

By Hoodline
In this edition, a local coffee chain is set to open its sixth location, a new noodle house is heading to Chinatown, an Indian eatery joins the mix in a long-vacant space, and a pizzeria nears its impending debut.

Downtown


Peet's Coffee (1615 Broadway)

It appears that Oakland's sixth Peet's Coffee is set to open within the coming weeks, said our informant Al.

Located on the ground floor of the historic Cathedral Building at Latham Square (Broadway and Telegraph Avenue), Al said the interior space has been completed and a neon "open" sign has been installed. "Everything looks ready to go," he said.
Photo: Albertino M./Hoodline Tipline

Chinatown


Huangcheng Noodle House (734 Webster St.)

Veteran Hoodline tipster Al M. reports from Chinatown that a new noodle spot called Huangcheng Noodle House is heading to the Nan Cafe space, which closed earlier this year.

As we reported in 2016, Nan Cafe took over the First Cake bakery and offered food court-style Hong Kong fare.

The new spot reportedly will specialize in "dry and wet-style noodles with a broth made from an old family recipe," said Al. Smoked tea duck is also said to be a featured item, with lunch specials running $11.75 per dish.

During his visit, Al spoke to a someone affiliated with the new eatery inside, who said that the noodle house will be officially open July 17.
Future home of SAM AND CURRY. | Photo: Google

Uptown


Sam and Curry (2212 Broadway)

In Uptown, a new Indian eatery called Sam and Curry is poised to debut in the former Bombay B's Indian Bistro space, which has been vacant since 2016.

The new spot is located next door to soon-to-debut The Halal Guys. There's not much additional information on the new restaurant as of yet, as it's still in its early stages of renovation, said Al M.
Future home of Graffiti Pizza. | Photo: Google

Old Oakland


Graffiti Pizza (719 Washington St.)

In the former Cock-A-Doodle Cafe, which we reported closed in May, a new eatery called Graffiti Pizza is set to take over.

At the time of our initial report, there wasn't much information available, other than that some "slight" renovations were underway, including the installation of black and white checkerboard floor tiles.

The owner has kept much of the restaurant's plans under wraps and has only recently revealed the new pizzeria's name. There's still no official word as to when the restaurant will be ready to open, said Al.

Thanks as always to our man about The Town, Al M.!

Have you noticed an addition (or subtraction) from Oakland's food landscape? Text a tip and a horizontal photo to 510-757-9959, and we'll look into it.
