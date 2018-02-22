FOOD & DRINK

Oakland Eats: 'Fortune Restaurant' Closed, 'Coloso Coffee' Reopening, More

Fortune Restaurant was closed by the county's health department. | Photo: Al M./Hoodline Tipline

By Hoodline
In this edition of Oakland Eats: a relocated cafe prepares to reopen, a new Taiwanese dessert chain arrives, a possible health code violation at a Chinatown eatery, the quiet closure of a Mexican restaurant, and other tidbits from around The Town.

Openings


Old Oakland: Coloso Coffee (917 Washington St.)

As we previously reported, Coloso Coffee is moving forward with plans to reopen in the former Endgame Cafe space, which closed after a short stint at Swan's.

Coloso had to abandon its former digs on the 1700 block of Webster Street to make way for a new 25-story residential development that's in the works.
Interior of Coloso Coffee. | Photo: Albertino M./Hoodline Tipline

Distinguished tipster Al M. reports that the new cafe is ready to open any day now. "Inspection passed," said Al, "and now they're waiting for shelves to be stocked and furniture to be moved in."

During his investigation, an employee at the next-door Endgame game spot--which is still up and running--said the cafe should debut early next month.

The business still has a message on its website indicating that it is "coming soon."
Meet Fresh. | Photo: Albertino M./Hoodline Tipline

Chinatown: Meet Fresh (362 8th St.)

A new Taiwanese-style tea and dessert spot called Meet Fresh is coming to the former Sam Yick Market, which has been closed since early 2015, Al reported.

The international chain--which has locations throughout Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Canada and the United States--is currently expanding its operations in the Bay Area, Al said. There's another outpost slated for Daly City in the near future.

On the menu, expect to see dessert options like taro ball with mung bean, lotus seed and boba; herbal jelly with sweet potato, barley, and boba; almond pudding with mocha and noodle jelly; and peanut tofu pudding.

For tea drinks, look for winter melon, oolong, herbal, green, and traditional milk teas. (Take a look at the full menu of offerings here.)

Al said construction is already underway and the business is aiming for a mid-to-late April debut.

Closures



Fortune Restaurant. | Photo: Albertino M./Hoodline Tipline

Chinatown: Fortune Restaurant (940 Webster St.)

Also in Chinatown, Al reports that Fortune Restaurant has been confirmed to have closed.

While Yelpers haven't indicated the closure as of yet, Al said that the restaurant was "red tagged" by county officials for alleged violations.
Notice from Health department. | Photo: Albertino M./Hoodline Tipline

According to online records from Alameda County Environmental Health, inspectors found violations related to liquid waste disposal, as well as problems with vermin, food handling and storage, sanitation and other issues.

Al plans to investigate further and report back.
Broadway Burrito. | Photo: Albertino M./Hoodline Tipline

North Oakland: Broadway Burrito (4027 Broadway)

Also confirmed closed by tipster extraordinaire Al M. is Broadway Burrito in North Oakland.

There's no indication on the restaurant's website that points to its closure, but the windows are covered with paper and there's no signs of activity inside, Al said.

Roses are red

and they have stems

we got all these tips

from the amazing Al M.!

Have you noticed an addition (or subtraction) from Oakland's food landscape? Text a tip and a photo to 510-757-9959, and we'll look into it.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineOakland
FOOD & DRINK
Yo También Cantina brings Venezuelan-Californian eats to the Inner Sunset
McDonald's marks 50 years of Big Mac with 'MacCoin' free burger deal
Happy National Ice Cream Sandwich Day!
Alert issued for salads, wraps from Trader Joe's, Walgreens, Kroger due to parasite worry
Latin American eats: get to know Oakland's 3 newest spots
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Memorial service for Nia Wilson held in Oakland
Office pool claims massive Mega Millions jackpot
MAPS: Interactive home damage, wildfires burning across California
Funeral taking place for Oakland BART stabbing victim Nia Wilson
No 'definitive' motive in Vegas mass shooting that killed 58
New evacuations, Red Flag Warning issued for Mendocino Complex Fires
Almost 400 sick from McDonald's salad parasite
7 puppies rescued from uninhabited island
Show More
'Crazy Rich Asians' director grew up around dad's world-famous Los Altos restaurant
Girl who went missing from DC airport found safe in Queens, NY
Accident involving motorcycle and big rig cleared from Bay Bridge
DMV expanding Saturday hours starting tomorrow
Top intel officials stress election security during White House visit
More News