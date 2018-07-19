Oakland Eats: Pho King moving, Huangcheng Noodle House opens, more

Updates
East Oakland
Pho King Restaurant (207 E 18th St.)
Pho King is moving into the Lucky Supermarket plaza in part of the Merritt Bakery space near Lake Merritt, the East Bay Express reported.
According to the report, the location has been vacant since it was damaged in a fire five years ago. Pho King will be the first tenant to take over the space since renovations have completed.
Lucky Shopping Plaza. | Photo: Google
Meanwhile, Pho King's Eastlake location (638 International Blvd.) will remain open until the new iteration debuts. As for the why the noodle house is making the move -- its Eastlake lease is reportedly expiring, and the current location has limited parking.
"We wanted to expand out business a bit," co-owner Lieu Nguyen told the Express. The new restaurant will have space for 90 guests and a larger parking lot. "People will have more time to sit down and enjoy their food," said Nguyen.
Photo: Albertino M./Hoodline Tipline
Chinatown
Huangcheng Noodle House (734 Webster St.)
Veteran Hoodline tipster Al M. reports from Chinatown that Huangcheng Noodle House had its soft opening earlier this week.
Our informant raved about the "knife-shaved noodles," which can be served "wet" with soup, or "dry" with sauce.
As we reported earlier this month, the new spot took over the former Nan Cafe space and will also feature smoked tea duck and lunch specials running $11.75 per dish.
Photo: Albertino M./Hoodline Tipline
Rockridge
Spasso: Art & Community Cafe (6021 College Ave.)
Al M. reports that Spasso, which describes itself as "a dynamic cafe, arts and community space," is temporarily closed for renovations.
According to a message posted to the business' Facebook page, the cafe indicates that its return is to be determined, but hints that there are "exciting changes to come."
Al said that a note attached to the business' facade states an anticipated return in August, however.
Emeryville Taiko. | Photo: K R./Yelp
Old Oakland
Umami Mart's 6th Annual Matsuri Festival (806 Washington St.)
Umami Mart's annual Japanese festival takes place at the Old Oakland Parking Lot on Saturday July 28 noon-4 p.m. and features live music from Emeryville Taiko and Jody Stillwater and an assortment of Japanese cuisine from Bay Area vendors.
This year, expect to see eats and drinks from Stonemill Matcha, The Trappist, kamikaze dogs by Aburaya, hibachi chukka from Shiba Ramen and savory and sweet crepes from J-Shack.
The event is free; all ages welcome.
