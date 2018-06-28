Oakland eats: The Town's top 5 burger spots

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find The Town's top burger sources, using both Yelp data and our own secret, tangy sauce to produce a ranked list of where to meet your needs.
1. Souley Vegan
Crispy tofu burger. | Photo: Paula V./Yelp
Topping the list is Souley Vegan. Located at 301 Broadway (between Third Street) in Jack London Square, the vegan spot, which offers salads and vegan burgers, is the city's most popular burger spot, boasting four stars out of 2,134 reviews on Yelp.
Burger options range from the barbecue tofu burger, with seitan steak topped with grilled onions and gravy served with a side of collard greens and mashed potato, to the southern fried tofu burger, the black bean and quinoa veggie burger and others. All burger entrees come with a side of green salad and vegan mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions and ketchup. (See the full menu here.)
2. TrueBurger
True burger, mushroom burger, garlic fries and spicy cole slaw. | Photo: Anthony C./Yelp
Next up is TrueBurger, situated at 146 Grand Ave. (between Valdez and Harrison streets). With four stars out of 1,533 reviews on Yelp, the spot has proven to be a local favorite.
The menu offers six types of burgers, like the Bacon Cheese Trueburger, True Deluxe, which is a Cheesy Trueburger topped with a Mushroom Burger, and a vegetarian option (a portobello mushroom stuffed with smoked mozzarella). Side options include fries, garlic fries, spicy coleslaw, pickles and sides of ranch or garlic mayo.
Wash it all down with your choice of beer, soda or a milkshake. (Check out the menu here.)
3. Belly
Belly burger with kimchi. | Photo: Jayne B./Yelp
San Pablo Gateway's Belly, located at 1901 San Pablo Ave. (between William and 19th streets), is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Mexican and Asian fusion spot, which offers burgers and more, four stars out of 1,375 reviews.
The eatery has three burgers on the menu, including the Wptown burger with a grilled patty, grilled red onions, blue cheese, lettuce, tomato and garlic aioli; the West Coast burger with a grilled patty, bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, cheddar, garlic aioli and chipotle ketchup; and the Belly burger, which comes with a house marinated patty, red onion tempura, sauteed mushrooms, cheddar, house pickled cucumbers, garlic aioli and kimchi aioli.
Each burger costs $12.50 each and for an additional $5, you can make it a combo with fries or a side salad plus a fountain drink. (See the menu here.)
4. JJ Burger
Photo: Tamara S./Yelp
Check out JJ Burger, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 221 reviews on Yelp. You can find the spot serving burgers, salads and sandwiches at 3415 Grand Ave. (between Mandana Boulevard and Elwood Avenue.).
Menu offerings include the JJ burger with sauteed mushrooms, fried onion tangler, cheese and lettuce on a brioche bun, the chicken burger with lettuce, red onion, tomato and cheese also on a brioche bun and others.
Jazz up your sandwich with toppings like avocado, fried egg and bacon for thirty cents to $1.50 each, and opt in for a side like garlic fries or a house salad for less than $4 per item.
5. Sideshow Kitchen
Mexi Cali burger. | Photo: Claudine V./Yelp
Finally, there's Sideshow Kitchen, a local favorite with 4.5 stars out of 146 reviews. Stop by 942 Stanford Ave. (between Lowell and 60th streets.) to hit up the New American spot, which offers burgers and tapas, next time you're looking to satisfy your cravings.
According to its website, the business is "all about building a good old fashioned neighborhood community space where people can lay back, have a good time, eat good food and share a pint."
You'll find two burgers on the menu, including the Good Burger, with lettuce, tomato, onion, cheddar cheese, sideshow aioli and good burger sauce, and the Mexi Cali burger, with lettuce, tomato, onion, avocado, pepperjack cheese, elote crema and sideshow aioli, both priced at $11.