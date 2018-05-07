FOOD & DRINK

Oakland's top 4 Burmese restaurants

Teni East Kitchen. | Photo: Teni East Kitchen/Yelp

Craving garlicky noodles, comforting curry or sweet coconut rice? These Burmese places have a meal made just for you.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Burmese restaurants around Oakland, using Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture when hunger strikes.

1. Burma Superstar



Photo: Linh F./Yelp

Topping the list is Burma Superstar. Located at 4721 Telegraph Ave. (between 47th and 48th streets) in Temescal, the longtime fixture is the city's most popular Burmese restaurant, boasting four stars out of 2,030 reviews on Yelp.

Diners rave about its mango chicken, rainbow salad and sesame beef short ribs. Be warned: Burma Superstar does not take reservations, and the wait is often long.

2. Teni East Kitchen



Photo: Teni East Kitchen/Yelp

Next up is Piedmont Avenue's Teni East Kitchen, situated at 4015 Broadway (between 40th and 41st streets) and helmed by Teni Shibabaw, a veteran of Burma Superstar.

With 4.5 stars out of 212 reviews on Yelp, the Burmese-Indian fusion spot has proven to be a local favorite for dishes like its cumin pork belly, lamb curry, and fried catfish.

3. Grocery Cafe



Photo: Anthony C./Yelp

Jack London Square's Grocery Cafe, located at 90 Franklin St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the cafe, tea room and Burmese spot 4.5 stars out of 210 reviews.

Diners praise its generous portions and reasonable prices, as well as the tea leaf salad and mango chutney pork.

4. Burma Bear



Photo: suzanne l./Yelp

Rounding out the top four is Burma Bear, a Burmese spot that offers barbecue, fast casual food and more. With four stars out of 100 Yelp reviews, customers love its brisket fried rice, coconut rice and garlic noodles.

fHead over to 325 19th St. (between Webster and Harrison streets) to see for yourself.
