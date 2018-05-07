Oakland's top 4 Burmese restaurants

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Burmese restaurants around Oakland, using Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture when hunger strikes.
1. Burma Superstar
Photo: Linh F./Yelp
Topping the list is Burma Superstar. Located at 4721 Telegraph Ave. (between 47th and 48th streets) in Temescal, the longtime fixture is the city's most popular Burmese restaurant, boasting four stars out of 2,030 reviews on Yelp.
Diners rave about its mango chicken, rainbow salad and sesame beef short ribs. Be warned: Burma Superstar does not take reservations, and the wait is often long.
2. Teni East Kitchen
Photo: Teni East Kitchen/Yelp
Next up is Piedmont Avenue's Teni East Kitchen, situated at 4015 Broadway (between 40th and 41st streets) and helmed by Teni Shibabaw, a veteran of Burma Superstar.
With 4.5 stars out of 212 reviews on Yelp, the Burmese-Indian fusion spot has proven to be a local favorite for dishes like its cumin pork belly, lamb curry, and fried catfish.
3. Grocery Cafe
Photo: Anthony C./Yelp
Jack London Square's Grocery Cafe, located at 90 Franklin St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the cafe, tea room and Burmese spot 4.5 stars out of 210 reviews.
Diners praise its generous portions and reasonable prices, as well as the tea leaf salad and mango chutney pork.
4. Burma Bear
Photo: suzanne l./Yelp
Rounding out the top four is Burma Bear, a Burmese spot that offers barbecue, fast casual food and more. With four stars out of 100 Yelp reviews, customers love its brisket fried rice, coconut rice and garlic noodles.
fHead over to 325 19th St. (between Webster and Harrison streets) to see for yourself.