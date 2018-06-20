Oakland's top 5 affordable food trucks

We crunched the numbers to find food trucks that have the highest ratings and the most affordable prices using Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list.
Bring your appetite -- and some cash, because none of these trucks accept credit cards.
1. Taqueria Sinaloa
Al pastor taco. | Photo: Anne H./Yelp
Topping the list is Taqueria Sinaloa. Located at 2138 International Blvd. in East Oakland, this is the city's highest rated budget-friendly food truck, boasting 4.5 stars out of 878 reviews on Yelp.
The truck keeps late-night hours and Taqueria Sinaloa offers catering services, as well.
2. Tacos El Gordo
Photo: Nate c./Yelp
Photo: marny N./Yelp
Next up is Fruitvale's Tacos el Gordo, situated at 4201 International Blvd.
With 4.5 stars out of 222 reviews on Yelp, this Mexican food truck has proven to be a local favorite for those seeking an affordable option.
Tacos El Gordo is open from 10 a.m.-2:30 a.m. on Monday, 6 p.m.-2:30 a.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, 6 p.m. - 3 a.m. on Thursday, 6 p.m. - 3:30 a.m. on Friday, 10 a.m. - 3:30 a.m. on Saturday, and from 10 a.m. - 3 a.m on Sunday.
3. Mi Grullense Taco Truck
Photo: tacoquest/Yelp
Photo: Art s./Yelp
Mi Grullense Taco Truck is another popular low-priced go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 120 Yelp reviews.
Look for a yellow truck parked in the lot near Goodwill at 1301 30th Ave. (between 14th and 12th streets). The truck is open from 8 a.m.- midnight Sunday - Thursday and from 8 a.m. - 2 a.m on Friday and Saturday.
4. El Jaliciense
| Photo: Yelp User/Yelp
Photo: Eugene L./Yelp
El Jaliciense has earned 4.5 stars out of 73 reviews. Stop by its berth at 3800 San Leandro St. for tacos, burritos, tortas and more the next time you're in the mood for cheap eats.
Located near Oakland Coliseum, the truck has vegetarian options and seven different types of protein on the menu: carne asada (grilled steak), al pastor (spicy pork), lengua (beef tongue), cabeza (beef head), chicken, carnitas (grilled pork), birria (barbecue) and tripas (chitterlings).
El Jaliciense is open from 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. every day.
5. Tacos Mi Rancho
Photo: kevin C./Yelp
Photo: Art S./Yelp
Tacos Mi Rancho, located at 1434 1st Ave., is another top destination, with thrifty Yelpers giving the food truck four stars out of 732 reviews.
Serving lunch, dinner and late-night crowds, the truck's $2 tacos and late weekend closing times make it a magnet for local Mexican food aficionados.
Tacos Mi Rancho is open from 10:30 a.m.- 2:30 a.m. Sunday to Thursday and from 10:30 a.m.-3 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.