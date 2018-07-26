Obu Ramen House debuts in North Valley

Craving ramen? You're in luck: a new business has opened its doors in the neighborhood.
Called Obu Ramen House, the new addition is located inside Brokaw Plaza at 1098 E. Brokaw Road, Suite 10 in North Valley.
The new arrival serves a variety of ramen options, including hot and spicy tonkotsu with pork broth, pork chashu, kikurage, green onions and a half marinated egg; Tokyo shoyu with chicken broth, chicken chashu, bamboo, a half marinated egg and crispy onion; and the creamy vegan with vegan broth, tofu, crispy onions, red chili oil, white and green onions, kikurage, black garlic oil, corn and sesame seeds.
Those over 21 can choose to wash down the meal with your choice of red or white wine, sake, beer or cocktail. Alternatively, non-alcoholic beverages include soda, tea and flavored drinks, like a mango island or a Shirley Temple.
Obu Ramen House has gotten good reviews so far, with a four-star rating out of 68 reviews on Yelp.
David W., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on July 22, wrote, "This is a must go to ramen restaurant in SJ! I am not a huge fan of fries but the Truffle Fries definitely amazed me. The "Takoyaki" is another appetizer item you should definitely try!"
Yelper Jonathan T. added, "Since they have a full bar and they're open pretty late I might just come back to try different appetizers and cocktails. As for the ramen, probably not."
And Albert L. wrote, "The ramen was good. The noodles were a tad soft but I prefer kata noodles. The broth was rich and the pork chashu was pretty standard. I got the hot spicy tonkatsu ramen and overall it was good."
Obu Ramen House is open from 11 a.m.-10:30 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday, and 11 a.m.-midnight on Friday and Saturday.
