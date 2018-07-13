FOOD & DRINK

Onigilly brings the Japanese rice and seaweed staple to University South

Photo: Koji K./Yelp

By Hoodline
A San Francisco-based Japanese chain has debuted in Palo Alto. The new addition to University South, called Onigilly, is located at 164 University Ave.

According to its website, onigilly is a "traditional Japanese food made with brown rice and a gourmet filling wrapped in seaweed."

Start your meal with miso soup, wakame salad, edamame and other Japanese staples. Then, customize your own onigilly by choosing between an array of flavors.

Vegetable flavors include sour pickled plum, teriyaki tofu, hijiki seaweed, natto and more. Seafood flavors include miso tuna salad, spicy shrimp, snow crab, unagi and shrimp tempura. Meat flavors include teriyaki chicken, ginger-honey braised ground beef and spicy bacon.

Rice bowls and soups are also available.

With a 4.5-star rating out of 28 reviews on Yelp so far, Onigilly Palo Alto has already made a good impression.

Sherry B., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on July 3, wrote, "This place serves Japanese comfort food. If you like musubi or onigiri, you will love this place. I have tried a few onigilly and my top two favorites are salmon and unagi. Nice and friendly staff. "

Yelper David K. added, "Everything was fresh and delicious, though the scoops of fish and hijiki that came on the bowl were rather small, and it would have been nice to have a little more."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Onigilly Palo Alto is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. daily.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlinePalo Alto
FOOD & DRINK
Polish dog wars: Sam's Club to start selling item for under $1
The Hunter brings libations, live music to Alameda
A noodle chapter: Story of Ramen prepares for Mission debut
4 new Thai restaurants in San Francisco
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
State Controller Betty Yee injured in Posey Tube crash
Missing Oregon woman found alive near Big Sur
Police: 4 women raped by man posing as SF rideshare driver
Oakland Zoo visitors stuck on gondola say they were scared
Polish dog wars: Sam's Club to start selling item for under $1
2018 AIDS Walk in San Francisco this Sunday
New regulations force some Humboldt County marijuana growers to relocate
Nancy Sinatra Sr., first wife of Frank Sinatra, dies
Show More
Palo Alto cafe employing adults with disabilities asking for community support
The first ever child to get a heart transplant in San Francisco is doing well
SFMTA set to vote on whether to ban tour buses near 'Full House'
Iceberg 4 miles long breaks off from Greenland glacier
EXCLUSIVE: Oakland hospital routinely tests patients for HIV
More News