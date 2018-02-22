FOOD & DRINK

'Papi's' Bringing Organic Mexican Cuisine To Tenderloin

Papi's enchiladas. | Photos: Papi's

By Hoodline
Papi's, a fresh Mexican restaurant, is slated to open early next month in the space that formerly housed Huxley (846 Geary St. between Larkin and Hyde).

The forthcoming eatery is the fourth restaurant from the team behind Papito Hayes in Hayes Valley, Matador in Lower Nob Hill, and Tender Wine Bar, right next door to Papi's at 854 Geary St.
Huxley closed in November 2017. | Photo: Carrie Sisto/Hoodline

Similar to Papito Hayes, Papi's will offer organic Mexican food, a rotisserie menu, and a selection of sangria, micheladas, craft beer and margaritas.

Dinner entrees will range from $16-$21, with tacos available at 2 for $10 and 4 for $18, and burritos starting at $8. Half of a free-range rotisserie chicken with two sides will be $17, and a whole chicken will go for $25.
Salads will be available at dinner and brunch ranging from $7 to $16.

Brunch will offer a similar selection of tacos, quesadillas, and burritos, as well as entrees such as chilaquiles, omelettes, and huevos rancheros in a $9-$16 range.

Customers can sit in the cozy dining area with room for 30 or take their food next door to Tender Wine Bar, where they can choose from several wines and beers on tap.
Tortas will be available at dinner and brunch for $13.

The upper lounge at Tender Wine Bar remains available for private events, and Papi's will offer a catering menu that augments Tender's menu of cheese and charcuterie platters.

The new restaurant features three original artworks by Dario and Cosijoesa Cernas of the Oaxaca art collective Tlacolulokos, who recently anchored a major mural project in the Los Angeles Public Library. The pair also designed Papi's logo and painted it on the restaurant's roll-up door.
Papi's logo on the restaurant's roll-up door. | Photo: Carrie Sisto/Hoodline

Their works at Papi's will complement the mural commemorating Anthony "Bubbles" Torres, which was recently completed next door at Tender.

Papi's tentative opening date is March 5th and will initially be open for dinner each night and brunch on the weekends, with lunch service expected to follow. Delivery will be offered through Caviar, and corporate catering will be available through Zesty.
