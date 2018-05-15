FOOD & DRINK

Pearls for Parkside: Foam Tea House boba shop opens

Photo: Bryan W./Yelp

By Hoodline
If you're seeking a sweet, refreshing break in the Parkside area, Foam Tea House (1745 Taraval St. between 27th and 28th avenues) is now serving an assortment of bubble, fruit, bubble and milk teas, along with slush drinks and more.

Order a foam-topped beverage ($4.85), then add a photo-printed garnish of your choosing to the frothy head for just $1.50 more -- the result is reminiscent of a screen-printed T-shirt, but on your drink. The menu offers tea flavors like super grapefruit, rose oolong, matcha red bean, brown rice and winter melon.

With a 4.5-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp so far, Foam Tea House has made a promising start.

A small and cute boba shop right on Taraval and 28th," wrote Yelper Tammy Z. "I really like their drinks. You can actually taste the tea, they give you a decent amount of toppings, and you can customize your drink with a picture for $1.50."

Karina T. added, "Possibly my new favorite boba place. The boba has a good chewy texture and you can really taste the tea flavor. My boyfriend ordered iced milk with grass jelly, which had a very authentic milk taste, and the grass jelly was delicious. I ordered the foam drink with jasmine green tea and the tea flavor was perfect."

Foam Tea House is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-10:30 p.m. on Friday, 10:30 a.m.-10:30 p.m. on Saturday, and 10:30 a.m.-9 p.m. on Sunday.
