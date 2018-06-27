FOOD & DRINK

Pine Tar Grill brings traditional American fare to SoMa

Photo: Pine Tar Grill/Yelp

By Hoodline
Craving some traditional American cuisine, or looking for a place to perch before, during or after a Giants game?

A new sports bar in SoMa has you covered. The fresh addition, called Pine Tar Grill, is located at 917 Folsom St. between Fifth and Sixth streets.

According to the business, the spot "is a nostalgia-fueled Giants themed full bar and restaurant serving upscale comfort food and drinks." The bar and restaurant area are adorned with several HDTVs, old baseball bats, and plenty of San Francisco Giants memorabilia and artwork.

For food, expect burgers, pizza, wings, salads, sandwiches and more. Starting June 30, Pine Tar Grill will offer a breakfast menu featuring omelettes, pancakes, French toast and other classic items. (Check out the full menu here.)

With a 4.5-star rating out of four Yelp reviews, Pine Tar Grill is off to a good start.

Tanya C., who reviewed the place on June 22, wrote, "This is a pretty awesome with the SF Giants theme. I brought my 10-year-old nephew here who's a big Giants fan. It's a great place for kids and family. A lot of space, very friends staff and the food was pretty big that I can share with everyone."

Yelper Elisabeth R. added, "I am a huge Giants fan and this place has some great art work and memorabilia that really makes the place come alive. They have only been open for a little less than a week so it's a great place to stop by and get a drink in SoMa without waiting a long time at the bar."

Pine Tar Grill is open from 8 a.m.-9 p.m. daily.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineSan Francisco
FOOD & DRINK
Top Up brings bubble tea and more to Alameda's West End
3 new Asian restaurants to try in Oakland
Richmond district restaurateur completes renovations
Sando castles: SF's top 4 affordable lunch spots
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
﻿String of suspicious fires burn near Coyote Creek in San Jose
London Breed officially named mayor of San Francisco
Several injured in hit-and-run accident involving pedicab in SF
4 shot, 1 dead after shooting outside Oakland mini-mart
ABC7 helps Pawnee Fire victims in Clearlake
$97M Palo Alto home is most expensive for sale in Bay Area
Sadness, fear, hope blend together for Pawnee Fire evacuees
Houston mom killed while walking to store with 2 daughters
Show More
Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy announces retirement
Plans for immigrant detention center in Concord not moving forward
How a new Supreme Court justice gets on the bench
South Bay union members not fazed by Supreme Court ruling
42 room Lodge at the Presidio opens in SF
More News