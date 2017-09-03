HURRICANE HARVEY

Sugar Land Pizza Hut delivers pizzas to Hurricane Harvey victims by kayak

When Shayda Habib heard that people near her Sugar Land, Texas Pizza Hut were stranded in their homes and running low on food, she prepared as many pizzas as she could and delivered them by kayak. (Shayda Willison)

SUGAR LAND, Texas --
When Shayda Habib heard that people near her Sugar Land, Texas Pizza Hut were stranded in their homes and running low on food, she knew what she should do.

Habib told her husband to find some kayaks and then had her team make as many pizzas as they could. They loaded the pizzas onto the boats and set off into the neighborhood, delivering the hot pies to the hungry families.
