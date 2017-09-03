THANK YOU to our Oak Lake Pizza Hut team for their out-of-the-car response to deliver hot pizzas all day to the community they serve. pic.twitter.com/Xmkv9XhrKw — Pizza Hut (@pizzahut) August 30, 2017

When Shayda Habib heard that people near her Sugar Land, Texas Pizza Hut were stranded in their homes and running low on food, she knew what she should do.Habib told her husband to find some kayaks and then had her team make as many pizzas as they could. They loaded the pizzas onto the boats and set off into the neighborhood, delivering the hot pies to the hungry families.