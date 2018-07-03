Poki Lab brings poke and bubble tea to Alameda

A new organic eatery serving poke and bubble tea has opened its doors in Alameda. The new arrival, Poki Lab, is located at 2661 Blanding Ave.
The new spot, which opened in the space that used to belong to New Sushi King, offers a wide array of poke options. Diners will begin by selecting the base, from organic salad and green tea rice to brown rice and shrimp chips; then they'll choose their fish, which includes options like salmon, tuna, shrimp, scallop, octopus and albacore.
After that, customers select a sauce, toppings and garnishes to add to their bowl. The menu includes three house-made bowls, including the Colcano bowl, the Salmon Lover and a house special.
Wash it all down with your choice of boba teas, which includes flavors like mango, taro, jasmine tea and matcha.
Poki Lab has proven popular thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp.
James T., among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on June 25, wrote, "Poke places are becoming a dime a dozen, but I find their fish pretty fresh. I got half spring, mix half chips and I'll probably do that again next time. I like how the shrimp chips were mildly spicy."
And Doctor G. wrote, "The poke bowls were excellent. More toppings than I've experienced at other poke restaurants. However, that doesn't really overcome the fact that this poke is a bit more expensive than other poke restaurants."
Poki Lab is open from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday and 11 a.m.-midnight on Friday and Saturday.
