FOOD & DRINK

Prospect Heights gets a new Greek restaurant, Underhill Brooklyn

Photo: Underhill Brooklyn/Yelp

By Hoodline
A new Greek and Mediterranean restaurant-bar combo recently opened for business in the Prospect Heights neighborhood. Located at 760 Dean St. (between Washington & Underhill avenues), the fresh arrival is called Underhill Brooklyn.

Greek beef ragu, baked macaroni and cheese, and traditional dishes like falafel and spanakopita grace the menu. With weekly happy hour specials, weekend brunches (including bottomless mimosas) and delivery service, Underhill Brooklyn wants to become a part of local routines.

A five-star rating, out of 12 reviews on Yelp, shows its making early progress in that effort.

Yelper Spiro A.writes, "Perfect addition to the Prospect Heights neighborhood. A refined Greek fusion cafe and bar creates a festive environment."

"FINALLY! Brooklyn has good Greek food," adds Todd F. "The menu is small but has such a wide variety of great dishes. We had the octopus and saganaki appetizers, and they were excellent."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Underhill Brooklyn is open from 4 p.m.-11 p.m. on weekdays and noon-11 p.m. on weekends.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineSan Francisco
FOOD & DRINK
Yo También Cantina brings Venezuelan-Californian eats to the Inner Sunset
McDonald's marks 50 years of Big Mac with 'MacCoin' free burger deal
Happy National Ice Cream Sandwich Day!
Alert issued for salads, wraps from Trader Joe's, Walgreens, Kroger due to parasite worry
Latin American eats: get to know Oakland's 3 newest spots
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Nia Wilson memorial service
Office pool claims massive Mega Millions jackpot
MAPS: Interactive home damage, wildfires burning across California
Funeral taking place for Oakland BART stabbing victim Nia Wilson
No 'definitive' motive in Vegas mass shooting that killed 58
New evacuations, Red Flag Warning issued for Mendocino Complex Fires
Almost 400 sick from McDonald's salad parasite
7 puppies rescued from uninhabited island
Show More
'Crazy Rich Asians' director grew up around dad's world-famous Los Altos restaurant
Girl who went missing from DC airport found safe in Queens, NY
Accident involving motorcycle and big rig cleared from Bay Bridge
DMV expanding Saturday hours starting tomorrow
Top intel officials stress election security during White House visit
More News