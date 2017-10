You may be living a lie when it comes to pumpkin pie.According to marketplace.org, pumpkin pie most likely has no pumpkin in it.What's really in there is pureed squash because real pumpkins are not very good for pies.The can of pie filling may say "pumpkin" in the ingredients on the label, but the FDA doesn't make distinctions between pumpkins and its squash relatives, and hasn't since 1938.