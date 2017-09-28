Villa Italian Kitchen, one of America's quick-service pizza brands, is jumping on the bandwagon and demanding its piece of the pie -- with the intro of the first-ever Pumpkin Spice Pizza.
The pie's hand-stretched pizza dough is topped with pumpkin pie filling and mozzarella cheese. After it's baked, additional filling is added on top. The pizza has been available at its nearly 230 locations nationwide, September 22, in honor of the first day of fall.
But not everyone is in love. Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel had a frank and humorous discussion about the "pumpkin-spicing of America."
"Pumpkin spice is not good on pizza, is nothing sacred?" he added. "I'm afraid I'm going to have to ask you to pick up your phones and call your senators.Tell them we will not stand for pumpkin spice pizza."
Pumpkin spice, once relegated to baked goods and lattes, has found its way into everything from cough drops to pet food.
Villa Italian Kitchen responded to his comments in a Facebook post, saying they "respectfully disagree!"