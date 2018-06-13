FOOD & DRINK

Red's Pizzeria opens in Bernal Heights

Photo: Red's Pizzeria/Yelp

By Hoodline
Bernal Heights has a new pizza restaurant.

The fresh arrival, Red's Pizzeria, is located at 3839 Mission St., formerly Mama Mia's Pizzeria and Giovanni's Pizza Bistro.

Red's offers unusual toppings like bananas and honey or strawberries and Nutella, along with savory selections like pepperoni, Hawaiian, veggie, combo and custom options.
Photo: Red's Pizzeria/Yelp

For those who aren't in the mood for pizza, burgers, hot subs and calzones are offered alongside pasta standbys like spaghetti and meatballs, lasagna and cheese ravioli. The establishment also offers Brazilian-style daily specials.

With just one review on Yelp thus far, Red's Pizzeria currently has a five-star rating.

Matthew F., who reviewed the new spot on June 8, said, "this is the new version of Bernal Heights Pizza, the Brazilian pizza is back."

Red's Pizzeria is open from 10 a.m.-11 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday, and 10 a.m.-midnight on Friday and Saturday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineSan Francisco
FOOD & DRINK
From pork to piñatas, get to know the freshest new businesses to launch in Vallejo
New taco truck Tacos Baja Cali now serving Vallejo area
Dunkin' Donuts to release coffee beer
Sink your teeth into avozilla, the 4-pound avocado as big as your face
Onigilly brings the Japanese rice and seaweed staple to University South
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
10,000 people participate in AIDS Walk SF
Democrats pass on Sen. Feinstein to support her rival
Couple describes finding missing Oregon woman near Big Sur
BART passenger seen smoking meth on train arrested
France beats Croatia 4-2 to win World Cup
Black woman says CVS manager called police over coupon
Elon Musk calls Thai cave diver 'pedo' on social media
Two more bobcats sickened in Santa Cruz Area
Show More
Dog dies from saltwater poisoning after beach trip
'Burners' pack Castro Theatre to celebrate life of Burning Man founder
Youth soccer team honors Thai navy SEAL who died saving them
PHOTOS: Thousands participate in 2018 AIDS Walk in SF
USGS reports 3.0-magnitude earthquake near Castro Valley
More News