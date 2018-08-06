FOOD & DRINK

Revamped Thai spot Mangrove Kitchen now open on Divisadero

Photo: Josh A./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new Thai spot has opened up shop in the neighborhood. The new arrival, called Mangrove Kitchen, is located at 312 Divisadero St.

The revamped restaurant, sporting a nautical theme, replaces Sa Beang Thai in the same location. It's much the same menu, with Thai classics like tom yum soup, coconut curries and pad see ew, and house specialities, including a tiger prawn hot pot and honey-roasted duck. New to the menu is ramen, which is served with pork belly, beef short rib or tofu in your choice of tom yum, red, green or yellow curry broth. A full bar means you can go with cocktails or stick with Thai iced tea.

Mangrove Kitchen has already attracted fans thus far, with a five-star rating out of eight reviews on Yelp.

Emily D., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on July 24, wrote, "I had curry, which was great as usual. My mother had the special Kai-Ramen. She had never had ramen before, and she declared it the best thing she had ever eaten."

Yelper A W. added, "Ordered the Jay Ramen with yellow curry, which was really good. Service was really good. We were all satisfied with what we ordered, and the portion size was pretty good."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Mangrove Kitchen is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.
