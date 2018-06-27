Richmond district restaurateur completes renovations

After seven months, Buffalo Burger Restaurant's expansion into Royal Ground Coffee is complete. Buffalo Burger (5317 Geary Blvd.) reopened last month and will be joined by the next-door cafe within a week, said owner Annie Ung.
Although they're now connected via a pass-through, both businesses will continue to operate separately, with one serving lunch and late-night options, and the other offering coffee and breakfast fare.
Annie Ung owns both Buffalo Burger and Royal Ground Coffee. | photo: Google
A counter has been moved to give employees more space as well. "I just want the cafe to look comfortable and nicer for my customers," said Ung.
Ung has operated Buffalo Burger since 1997, but she's owned Royal Ground with her husband, Peauv, since 2004. He moved from Cambodia to join her in San Francisco 18 years ago after she'd gotten the burger cafe up and running.
"I cooked by myself with a 12-inch grill and I had to be timing everything in my head," she told Hoodline. "I work in the morning, go shopping, and then I stand there till midnight, one o' clock."
Buffalo and lemon pepper wings with a side of hand-cut chips. | Photo: Luke C./Yelp
With the new pass-through, a customer could theoretically have breakfast at Royal Ground before strolling into Buffalo Burger for lunch, choosing from an extensive menu with burgers, Philadelphia-style cheese steaks, teriyaki bowls and salads. Each item is made to order and most are priced under $10.
At both restaurants, hygiene is top of mind. "People are very fortunate to eat at Buffalo Burger," Ung said. "Because we are clean."
The patty melt. | Photo: Earl G./Yelp
With the cafe's reopening, Ung said she expects a jump in business and customers will likely see her there working at all hours.
"I've been here a long time and I know the faces," Ung said of the Richmond. "I think it's a beautiful neighborhood."
When Royal Ground reopens next week, it will be open during the morning and afternoon. Buffalo Burger is open from 11 a.m. - 10 p.m. every day.
