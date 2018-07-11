Richmond Pizza House debuts with pies, sandwiches and more

Craving pizza? You're in luck: a new business has opened its doors.
The fresh arrival, Richmond Pizza House, is located at 12343 San Pablo Ave.
The new eatery has an expansive menu that features an assortment of pizza, sandwiches, salads and desserts. Pizza options include roasted garlic chicken, shrimp lovers', veggie pesto, Greek feta veggie, and buffalo chicken.
Additionally, you'll find a barbecue sandwich, a Greek salad, beef lasagna, a pesto calzone, buffalo wings and other standard pizzeria fare. If you've got room for dessert, check out the cinnamon sticks or the pizza brownie.
With a five-star rating out of 21 Yelp reviews so far, Richmond Pizza House has already made a good impression.
Marc E., among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on July 4, wrote, "High quality pizza especially for the price. Very nice guy working there, genuinely interested in feedback. I hope this place thrives! It deserves to."
"Was looking for pizza by the slice, ended up getting a Medium 1/2 House Combo 1/2 Pizza House Special," wrote Jason A. "Tasty! You could really taste how fresh the ingredients were. The place itself is spacious and clean."
And Deborah L. wrote, "Nice guy taking my order by phone to start. Delicious pizza next! Had a half combo for the adults and plain cheese for the picky kids. Yummy good stuff! Soft thick crust and cheesy cheese."
Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Richmond Pizza House is open from 10 a.m.-10 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday and 10 a.m.-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
