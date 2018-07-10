FOOD & DRINK

Sun of Wolf Californian-Mexican restaurant opens in Palo Alto

Camarón w/ chile negro butter, pancetta and guajillo oil for $16. | Photo: Cherylynn B./Yelp

By Hoodline
If you've got Mexican food on the mind, a recent opening is need-to-know.

Located at 406 California Ave., the new arrival is called Sun of Wolf and is a project by Alexa and Paulina Sol and Viari Lopez, cousins whose parents own a number of restaurants, including Palo Alto Sol, Quinto Sol in Redwood City, and Vive Sol and La Fiesta Restaurant in Mountain View.

Serving a variety of starters and main dishes with Californian-Mexican influences, the menu includes hamachi tostadas with avocado puree and mango-citrus salsa; pozole verde with oyster mushrooms, tortilla strips and fried queso panela; and duck confit tacos, which come with hand made huitlacoche, avocado puree, duck confit and sweet spicy flor de jamaica gastrique.

Wash it all down with your choice of beer, wine, cocktail or ginger beer. (See the full menu here.)

In addition, guests can look forward to its brunch menu, which will be available soon.

With a 4.5-star rating out of 15 Yelp reviews, Sun of Wolf seems to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood.

Katie W., who was among the first to review the new spot on July 7, wrote, "Do you know what I love about Sun of Wolf? Literally everything. From the ambiance to the professional yet still friendly staff to the unique drinks and the mouth watering food."

"Fun surprise dinner one night and definitely recommend this place," wrote Yelper Anna M. "Fun, trendy addition to California Avenue strip. Recommend the beet tartar (great chips come with it but I liked the beets even as a side salad/relish!)."

And Larry C. wrote, "Sun of Wolf is a great addition to Cal Ave. There's a sparkling vibe, a light, open space, great tasting fresh food, and a bar that takes up half the restaurant!"

Head on over to check it out: Sun of Wolf is open from 4:30 p.m.-11 p.m. daily.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlinePalo Alto
FOOD & DRINK
Sink your teeth into avozilla, the 4-pound avocado as big as your face
Onigilly brings the Japanese rice and seaweed staple to University South
Polish dog wars: Sam's Club to start selling item for under $1
The Hunter brings libations, live music to Alameda
A noodle chapter: Story of Ramen prepares for Mission debut
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
France beats Croatia 4-2 to win World Cup
USGS reports 3.0-magnitude earthquake near Castro Valley
'Burners' pack Castro Theatre to celebrate life of Burning Man founder
Dog dies from saltwater poisoning after beach trip
Youth soccer team honors Thai navy SEAL who died saving them
Firefighter bitten in face by pit bull after San Leandro fire
AccuWeather Forecast: Mix of fog, clouds, sun for Sunday
Amazon's Jeff Bezos to charge $200K for space rides
Show More
2018 AIDS Walk in San Francisco this Sunday
Dog honored at Diamondbacks game after saving owner from snake bite
Stockton couple says tree 'exploded' in yard
Tahoe woman lets bear know who's boss
Novak Djokavic wins fourth Wimbledon title
More News