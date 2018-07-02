FOOD & DRINK

Sajj Mediterranean opens FiDi location

Photo: Hareem M./Yelp

By Hoodline
Hungry? A new neighborhood Mediterranean spot has you covered. Called Sajj Mediterranean, the new addition is located at 485 Pine St. (at Kearny) in the Financial District.

We broke the news of this new location back in May and today, we can confirm that the new outpost is open for business. This is the second San Francisco location for the eatery, which has a storefront in SoMa (636 Second St.) and other outposts in the South Bay and in Southern California.

Customers begin by selecting a protein, like chicken shawarma, shawafel, and pomegranate chicken, before moving on to select a base, which includes a rice bowl, Sajj wrap, pita bread and a salad bowl. Toppings include options like sumac onion, tahini sauce, garlic cream and others. (See the full menu here.)

Sides include hummus, pita bread, fries, baklava and more, and drink options range from mint yogurt and soda to tamarind and mint lemonade.

Sajj Mediterranean has just one review on Yelp, which gives it a four-star rating thus far.

Hareem M., who was the first Yelper to review the new spot on June 30, wrote, "This is like a Chipotle of Mediterranean food - it's most comparable to CAVA if you've ever been to the east coast, with build your own dishes. They have ample seating and it felt like something between a fast food place and a restaurant."

Sajj Mediterranean is open from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. on weekdays. (It's closed on weekends.)
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineSan Francisco
