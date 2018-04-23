San Francisco's 6 top dim sum spots

Using Yelp data and our own secret sauce, Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the city's top dim sum restaurants. Use this ranked list to guide you to the best steamed snacks this side of Hong Kong.
1. Good Mong Kok Bakery
Photo: Anny T./Yelp
Topping the list is Good Mong Kok Bakery. Located at 1039 Stockton St. (between Jackson and Washington streets) in Chinatown, this humble hole-in-the-wall spot is the most popular dim sum restaurant in San Francisco, boasting four stars out of 1,972 reviews on Yelp. In particular, look for the barbecue pork buns and shrimp dumplings.
Locals and tourists alike flock to Good Mong Kok, so visitors should expect a line.
2. Hakkasan
Photo: HakkaSan/Yelp
Next up is the Financial District's Hakkasan, situated at 1 Kearny St. (and Market).
Hakkasan offers an upscale, modern take on dim sum, with an emphasis on high-quality ingredients. On the menu, find options like the jade lobster daikon roll, a taro and crab croquette and Hakka noodles with mushrooms and Chinese chives.
With four stars out of 1,459 reviews on Yelp, Hakkasan has won rave reviews for its dim sum and has proven to be a local favorite.
3. Good Luck Dim Sum
Photo: Stephanie W./Yelp
Another highly ranked dim sum spot can be found in the Inner Richmond. Good Luck Dim Sum, located at 736 Clement St. (between 8th and 9th avenues), has earned four stars out of 1,394 reviews.
The take-out spot specializes in affordable dim sum offerings that include classics like siu mai, chicken and pork spareribs with rice and egg custard tarts.
4. Dragon Beaux
Photo: Dragon Beaux/Yelp
Dragon Beaux comes from the same folks behind Koi Palace, the acclaimed dim sum restaurant that has locations in Daly City and Milipitas. It offers an upscale take on dim sum, as well as hot pot for dinner.
Located at 5700 Geary Blvd. (between 21st and 22nd avenues) in the Outer Richmond, Dragon Beaux boasts four stars out of 965 Yelp reviews.
5. Delicious Dim Sum
Photo: Ashley A./Yelp
Chinatown's Delicious Dim Sum -- another hole-in-the-wall take-out spot -- has earned four stars out of 786 reviews on Yelp. To get your fill of black bean chicken feet and sticky rice balls, head over to 752 Jackson St (between Ross and Duncombe alleys).
6. Dumpling Time
Photo: Annie Z./Yelp
Last but not least, relative newcomer Dumpling Time at 11 Division St. in the Design District has become a local favorite, with four stars out of 718 reviews. Dumpling Time offers its own unique take on dim sum with a pan-Asian twist.
Look for options like Maine lobster siu mai, tom yum goong soup dumplings and shrimp toast.