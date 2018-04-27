FOOD & DRINK

San Jose's new Senses Restaurant satisfies all five with Vietnamese-French fusion

Photo: Senses Restaurant/Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking to chow down on some fusion fare? A new spot has you covered. This new arrival to the Alum Rock area, called Senses Restaurant, is located at 175 S. Capitol Ave., Suite K&L.

The restaurant specializes in French and Vietnamese fusion cuisine. Guests can look for a variety of house specials, including stir-fried lobster, roasted crab, seared ahi tuna steak and much more.

It has proven popular thus far, with a five-star rating out of 10 reviews on Yelp.

Ruby O., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on April 21, said, "This place is pretty good and I for sure will come back! Everything tasted great and was well seasoned."

Yelper Charles E. added, "A must go. A great find! High quality food at a good value with great, friendly service. What's not to like? The inside is all brand new: floors, walls, tables chairs, beautiful paintings, TVs and sound system. It's very clean and top notch."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Senses Restaurant is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. from Tuesday-Sunday. (It's closed on Monday.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineSan Jose
FOOD & DRINK
Yo También Cantina brings Venezuelan-Californian eats to the Inner Sunset
McDonald's marks 50 years of Big Mac with 'MacCoin' free burger deal
Happy National Ice Cream Sandwich Day!
Alert issued for salads, wraps from Trader Joe's, Walgreens, Kroger due to parasite worry
Latin American eats: get to know Oakland's 3 newest spots
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Nia Wilson memorial service
Office pool claims massive Mega Millions jackpot
MAPS: Interactive home damage, wildfires burning across California
Funeral taking place for Oakland BART stabbing victim Nia Wilson
No 'definitive' motive in Vegas mass shooting that killed 58
New evacuations, Red Flag Warning issued for Mendocino Complex Fires
Almost 400 sick from McDonald's salad parasite
7 puppies rescued from uninhabited island
Show More
'Crazy Rich Asians' director grew up around dad's world-famous Los Altos restaurant
Girl who went missing from DC airport found safe in Queens, NY
Accident involving motorcycle and big rig cleared from Bay Bridge
DMV expanding Saturday hours starting tomorrow
Top intel officials stress election security during White House visit
More News