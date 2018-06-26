FOOD & DRINK

Sando castles: SF's top 4 affordable lunch spots

Pomaikai sandwich at Lou's Cafe. | Photo: Joshua W./Yelp

By Hoodline
If you need more sandwiches in your life, but you're not made of money, keep reading.

For your consideration, we've crunched the numbers to find the best-value, top-rated handheld meals in San Francisco using Yelp data and our own secret, tangy sauce* to produce a ranked list.

1. Saigon Sandwich (Tenderloin)



Photo: John k./Yelp

Topping the list is Saigon Sandwich.

Located at 560 Larkin St. (between Eddy and Turk streets), this bastion of banh mi is the most popular low-cost sandwich spot in San Francisco, boasting 4.5 stars out of 2,998 Yelp reviews.

Cash-only, Saigon Sandwich's $4 menu include the cha lua (pork pate), thit cha (steamed pork and roast pork) and xui mai (pork meatball).

2. Lou's Cafe (Inner Richmond)



| Photo: Yelp User/Yelp

The Inner Richmond's Lou's Cafe, located at 5017 Geary Blvd. (between 14th and 15th avenues), is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the budget-friendly spot serving coffee, sandwiches and salads 4.5 stars out of 1,381 reviews.

Yelpers praise the meat and cheese combinations served on fresh Dutch Crunch rolls, including the hot pastrami and chicken pesto. Lou's Cafe accepts credit cards and has TVs and free wifi.

3. Roli Roti Gourmet Rotisserie (Embarcadero)



| Photo: Yelp User/Yelp

Roli Roti Gourmet Rotisserie, serving sandwiches and specialty food at the foot of Market Street, is another inexpensive go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 1,363 Yelp reviews.

Reviewers call out the spot's rotisserie porchetta, a slow-roasted Italian-style pork sandwich with onion marmalade, served on deli rolls from Acme Bread Co.

Head over to the Ferry Building Marketplace (1 Ferry Building), or visit its food truck at one of its Bay Area locations.

4. Submarine Center (West Portal)



| Photo: Yelp User/Yelp

Finally, there's Submarine Center, a West Portal favorite with 4.5 stars out of 1,067 reviews. Stop by 820 Ulloa St. (between Claremont Boulevard and West Portal Avenue.) for sandwiches and pizza next time you're in the mood for cheap eats west of Twin Peaks.

Muni-adjacent, the neighborhood sandwich shop has limited seating, but is listed with most online delivery services. Subs come in three sizes, but a mini starts at $6.50.

* pickle relish, mustard and mayonnaise
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineSan Francisco
FOOD & DRINK
World's first robot-made burger to debut in SF
New Inner Sunset sushi bar Sumo opens its doors
New bar Hometown Heroes East Bay opens its doors
The 3 best spots to score sushi in Burlingame
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
California judge orders U.S. to reunite families separated at border within 30 days
Fentanyl exposure leads Alameda Co. sheriff's sergeant to save detective's life
Shifting winds fueling destructive 11,500-acre Pawnee Fire
ABC7 to help Pawnee Fire victims in Clearlake
Protesters march in Concord opposing proposed immigrant camp
XXXTentacion's song tops Billboard Hot 100 chart after death
'Permit Patty' resigns from company after SF incident involving child selling water
Ex-astronaut Buzz Aldrin sues children, alleging misuse of his finances
Show More
Travel ban opponents react to Supreme Court decision in SF
Woman charged with murder in death of man she met on FarmersOnly.com
Bear spotted in Sebastopol trying to enter goat pen
VTA trying to speed up trains, increase ridership
Bay Area drones track Kilauea lava flow
More News