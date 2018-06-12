Scandinavian eatery Kantine prepares to open on Market Street

Kantine, a newScandinavian eatery serving breakfast, brunch and lunch, is expected to open soon on Market Street, owners Nichole Accettola and Joachim Majholm recently announced on Instagram.
When reached via email, Accettola said the married couple will open once they've passed their final inspection with the city. "I'm not able to say now when the exact date will be," she said.
Kantine began construction in the space at the beginning of the year. City documents show that a new kitchen and a dining area has been added, as well as an accessible restroom, lighting, and a new front entrance, while an exterior awning has been removed.
Kantine during a private event last Friday.
As we reported last year, after the restaurateurs shared their plans to move into the 2000-square-foot space previously occupied by Little Hollywood Launderette, neighbors expressed concerns over losing another long-standing laundromat.
After controversy flared, housing activist Sonja Trauss filed a discretionary review application, but the Planning Commission voted unanimously against it and allowed the restaurant to take the space.
In April 2018 during construction.
Accettola lived in Copenhagen for 15 years and previously worked in Boston, where she met Majholm. The couple prepared for the restaurant opening with pop-up events at the Loft, a smrrebrd stand at the Ferry Plaza farmers market, and sold their sprouted rye bread in local grocery stores.
"We'll be ready to serve casual Scandinavian-inspired fare for breakfast, brunch and lunch six days a week," the owners announced on their website.
Photo: Kantine/Facebook
Daily offerings will include freshly baked breads and pastries, open-faced sandwiches and porridges. A separate brunch menu will give patrons a chance to customize their own brunch board from a daily list of small dishes, and the eatery has also secured a license to serve beer and wine.
According to a permit application, Majholm hopes to additionally place five tables and ten chairs on the sidewalk. The public has a chance to comment until June 16 by contacting Public Works.
Kantine is currently also hiring for support staff, including a barista, kitchen staff, and bread and pastry bakers. Previous food service experience is a plus, but not a must. Online applications can be filled out on the restaurant's website.
