FOOD & DRINK

Score Poke And More At Mission's New 'VBOWLS'

A new poke spot has opened near San Francisco General Hospital; located at 1200 Vermont St. (between 24th St. & 23rd St.), the new arrival is called VBOWLS.

Located in the former Uni's Deli space, which closed late last year, VBOWLS features a build-your-own bowl concept.

Customers start by choosing a base such as white rice, brown rice, or organic mixed greens, then add a protein like tuna, salmon, unagi, or tofu. Sauces include spicy mayo, kimchi, or miso, and bowls are topped off with items like cucumber, avocado, seaweed salad or ginger.

Signature bowls are also on offer like the "Salmon VBowl" with spicy crab, sweet corn, seaweed salad and wasabi, and the "Green VBowl" with tofu, edamame, white onions, avocado and miso.

With a four-star rating out of two reviews on Yelp so far, VBOWLS has gotten a good response.

Yelper Judd L. described the restaurant as "straightforward, order your food, pay up and bounce."

Thomas R. added: "New poke bowl spot in the former Uni's Deli location, right across from SF General. They've got the typical "build it yourself" bowl options, and or you can go for one of their specialty bowl combos."

VBOWLS is open Monday-Saturday from 11am-7pm, and Sunday from 11am-6pm.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineSan Francisco
FOOD & DRINK
Yo También Cantina brings Venezuelan-Californian eats to the Inner Sunset
McDonald's marks 50 years of Big Mac with 'MacCoin' free burger deal
Happy National Ice Cream Sandwich Day!
Alert issued for salads, wraps from Trader Joe's, Walgreens, Kroger due to parasite worry
Latin American eats: get to know Oakland's 3 newest spots
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Office pool claims massive Mega Millions jackpot
California wildfire smoke makes it to Bay Area
Memorial service for Nia Wilson held in Oakland
MAPS: Interactive home damage, wildfires burning across California
Family, friends, community attend memorial for Nia Wilson
No 'definitive' motive in Vegas mass shooting that killed 58
New evacuations, Red Flag Warning issued for Mendocino Complex Fires
Dog celebrates becoming of age with quinceanera
Show More
Almost 400 sick from McDonald's salad parasite
7 puppies rescued from uninhabited island
'Crazy Rich Asians' director grew up around dad's world-famous Los Altos restaurant
Girl who went missing from DC airport found safe in Queens, NY
Accident involving motorcycle and big rig cleared from Bay Bridge
More News