  • BREAKING NEWS At least 1 dead, 2 injured, 65,000 acres destroyed in horrific North Bay fires
  • LIVE VIDEO ABC7 News coverage of multiple brush fires burning in North Bay
  • LIVE VIDEO Sky7 over massive wildfires burning in North Bay
HALLOWEEN

Is your state's favorite Halloween treat Candy Corn, or something else?

EMBED </>More Videos

When it comes to Halloween favorites, Candy Corn reigns supreme in the most states, but Sour Patch Kids are close behind. (Shutterstock)

Once again an online candy dealer has ranked the most popular Halloween candy by state, and once again a love-it-or-hate-it Halloween staple reigns supreme.

Interactive map courtesy of CandyStore.com

Candy Corn is the most popular candy in six states, according to CandyStore.com. Last year it tied Reese's Peanut Butter Cups to top the list, but this year it holds the #1 spot alone.

Sour Patch Kids are a close second, as the most popular in five states. Several candies tied for third, claiming four states.

The bulk candy seller determined the most popular candy by looking at the amount of each type of sugary treat ordered in every state and Washington D.C. over ten years (2007-2016) during the months before Halloween.

Watch the video above for highlights or see more data on CandyStore.com.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
foodcandyhalloweenchocolateu.s. & worldbuzzworthychildren
Load Comments
HALLOWEEN
Hocus Pocus is making a return to Disney Channel
Disney's California Adventure transforms for Halloween Time
Decapitated man Halloween display sparks 911 calls
What's hot for Halloween this year
More halloween
FOOD & DRINK
Michelin Guide announces Bay Area 'Bib Gourmand' restaurants for 2018
Applebee's offers $1 margaritas in October
Foodie Call: Chilean Pastel de Choclo
Celebrate National Taco Day with deals
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
At least 1 dead, 2 injured, 65,000 acres destroyed in horrific North Bay fires
FULL LIST: North Bay fires evacuation centers, road closures
VIDEO: Santa Rosa family says home looted during chaos of North Bay fires
VIDEO: A look from above the North Bay wildfires
Homes destroyed by fire in Napa's Silverado Resort area
VIDEO: Man surveys home destroyed in Santa Rosa
ABC7 News forecast: Red Flag Warning in effect
VIDEO: Crews battle wildfire at large building in Santa Rosa
Show More
Small Sonoma County neighborhood destroyed by fire
PHOTOS: Fires rage out of control in North Bay
North Bay hospital affected by fires needs doctors
Gov. Brown declares State of Emergency for North Bay fires
Body of Las Vegas shooting victim Stacee Etcheber returns home to Novato
More News
Top Video
VIDEO: Santa Rosa family says home looted during chaos of North Bay fires
VIDEO: A look from above the North Bay wildfires
VIDEO: Man surveys home destroyed in Santa Rosa
Homes destroyed by fire in Napa's Silverado Resort area
More Video