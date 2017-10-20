See the most popular Halloween candy in every state

Once again an online candy dealer has ranked the most popular Halloween candy by state, and once again a love-it-or-hate-it Halloween staple reigns supreme.
Interactive map courtesy of CandyStore.com
Candy Corn is the most popular candy in six states, according to CandyStore.com. Last year it tied Reese's Peanut Butter Cups to top the list, but this year it holds the #1 spot alone.
Sour Patch Kids are a close second, as the most popular in five states. Several candies tied for third, claiming four states.
The bulk candy seller determined the most popular candy by looking at the amount of each type of sugary treat ordered in every state and Washington D.C. over ten years (2007-2016) during the months before Halloween.
Watch the video above for highlights or see more data on CandyStore.com.
Is your state's favorite Halloween treat Candy Corn, or something else?
