SF Eats: Luke's Lobster to make West Coast debut in SF, Marlowe's Cow Hollow expansion, more

Opening
SoMa
Luke's Lobster (90-92 2nd St.)
Maine-based seafood chain Luke's Lobster will be opening its first West Coast location in San Francisco this fall. The new outpost will be located in the historic Bourdette Building at 90-92 2nd St. (between Jessie and Mission streets), in the space that once housed Henry's Cafeteria.
Founded in 2009, the New England-style seafoodchain is focused on responsibly sourced seafood. It currently has more than two dozen locations across 10 states, mostly on the East Coast, as well as in Japan and Taiwan.
The menu is focused on an assortment of seafood classics, like lobster rolls and clam chowder, and sides such as Cape Cod chips and poppyseed slaw. (You can check out the full menu here.)
Photo: Luke's Lobster/Yelp
Luke's home in the Bourdette Building, which has recently undergone renovations, will maintain many of the building's historic elements, such as the rooflines and ornamentations, brick cladding, and recessed double-arch window openings.
The interior brick and wooden walls and terrazzo concrete floors are original materials from 1904, when the building was constructed; it was designated a historical landmark in 2015.
Updates
Cow Hollow/Marina
Cow Marlowe (3154 Fillmore St.)
Veteran Hoodline tipster Al M. reports that things seem to be moving along for Cow Marlowe, the sequel to SoMa restaurant Marlowe that's set to occupy the former Eastside West space.
Like the original, Cow Marlowe will be helmed by Big Night Restaurant Group owners Anna Weinberg and James Nicholas, whose other San Francisco restaurants include Leo's Oyster Bar, Park Tavern, the Cavalier and Marianne's.
According to a report from Eater, the menu will be much the same as the original Marlowe's, which offers American fare like grilled pork chops, steak tartare and an acclaimed burger.
The future home of Cow Marlowe. | Photo: Google
A Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control transfer application for a Type 47 license has been approved, which allows for the sale of beer, wine and spirits at an eating establishment.
Additionally, public records reveal that renovations are underway to add an "assessable portion to the bar, demolition and reconstruction of built-in seating, replacement of fixtures and finishes" and other "accessibility upgrades."
Photo: Albertino M./Hoodline Tipline
"We are so excited to bring the Marlowe concept to Cow Hollow, a neighborhood my family has been frequenting for generations," Nicholas said in a press release. "I was a regular at Balboa Cafe, as was my father and my grandfather before him, and I'm sure our son, Leo, will be too."
The restaurant is aiming for a September debut.
Cow Hollow/Marina
Sade Restaurant (3145 Fillmore St.)
Lastly, just up the street, Al spotted some life in the space once occupied by Lasan Indian Cuisine.
According to records from the Department of Health and an approved Type 41 ABC license, which allows for the sale of beer or wine at an eating establishment, the new restaurant is to be called Sade.
Photo: Albertino M./Hoodline Tipline
So far, there's not much information to go on as of yet; a search of public records revealed no Department of Building Inspection permits. However, the building appears to have undergone mandatory seismic retrofitting work earlier this summer.
As always, Al promises to report back with updates as warranted.
---
Thanks to man about town Al M. for the tips! If you've seen something new in the neighborhood, text your tips and photos to (415) 200-3233, or email tips@hoodline.com. If we use your info in a story, we'll give you credit.