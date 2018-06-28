FOOD & DRINK

SF Eats: Old Jerusalem relocates, The Snug cozies up to brunch, more

Chicken shawarma plate at Old Jerusalem Restaurant. | Photo: Diane M/Yelp

By Hoodline
In this edition, an Israeli-inspired eatery relocates in a new space a few doors down, a Pacific Heights watering hole adds brunch service, and a local grilled cheese and burger spot is closer to opening its third San Francisco outpost.

Mission


Old Jerusalem Restaurant (2966 Mission St.)

In the Mission, Distinguished Hoodline tipster Al M. reports that Old Jerusalem Restaurant (between 25th and 26th Streets) is "now officially open just a few doors down" from its original location.

As we reported last year, the restaurant was in the midst of moving to its new home, which features an outdoor patio and new restrooms and utensil station, Al said. The menu and prices appear to be unchanged as well, our informant added.
Photo: Albertino M./Hoodline Tipline

Expect to see traditional dishes of hummus, shawarma variations, kebabs, and an assortment of sandwiches and salads.

Rounding things out are desserts like kunafa (warm, syrup-soaked shredded wheat and goat cheese topped with crushed pistachio) or baklava.
The Snug brunch. | Photo: Jordan Wise

Pacific Heights


The Snug (2301 Fillmore St.)
The Snug team has recently launched brunch service, according to a representative for the pub and American-style eatery.

On the menu, look for classic dishes like eggs Benedict, crispy home fries and smoked avocado toast; and new innovations like fresh naan bread with everything spices, trout roe and a cauliflower schmear.

Brunch-time libations include offerings like The Snug's take on a Bloody Mary with gazpacho vodka, tomato, Papa Sam's hot sauce and pickles; and Brown Buttered Coffee, a spin on a traditional Irish coffee with bourbon, chestnut, butter and amaro cream. There's also a selection of beers, too, like Alvarado Street's nitro coffee stout.

If you're not in the mood for something boozy, The Snug features an array of coffee drinks and wheatgrass shots, too.

Brunch is served weekends 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. (You can check out the full menu here.)
Future location of The Melt. | Photo: Google

FiDi


The Melt (455 Market St.)

Lastly, Al spotted new movement at 455 Market St., where The Melt is aiming to open its third San Francisco location.

"It's finally coming to fruition, with brown paper covering the windows," said Al. There's also a Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control application for a Type 41 license posted to the window, which if approved, will allow for the sale of beer or wine.

However, according to public records, it appears that ABC is not recommending approval as it "must apply for full restaurant change of use."
Photo: Albertino M./Hoodline Tipline

The chain has so far been very quiet about the expansion, with no mention of it on its website or social media.

When we first reported the potential opening last summer, The Melt was opening its second location at 925 Market St. after closing its SoMa flagship. The eatery's other remaining San Francisco location is at 1 Embarcadero Center, but it's since expanded throughout the South Bay and Southern California.

If things move forward, Joe Biden's favorite grilled cheese joint will finish its expansion later this year.

Thanks as always to reliable Al M. for the tips!

If you've seen something new in the neighborhood, text tips and photos to 415-200-3233, or email tips@hoodline.com. If we use your info in a story, we'll give you credit.
