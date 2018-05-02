FOOD & DRINK

SF Eats: Powder chills Mission Bay, Latin street food comes to Russian Hill, more

Powder. | Photo: Jacquie H./Yelp

By Hoodline
In this edition, a Taiwanese-inspired shaved snow spot expands to Mission Bay, a new Latin restaurant has begun renovations in Ghirardelli Square, and a new sushi joint quietly debuts South of Market.

Mission Bay
Powder (601 Mission Bay Blvd.)

Powder, a specialty treat shop featuring a modern take on Taiwanese-style shaved snow, has opened its second location at Mission Bay's outdoor food park, Spark Social SF. With a flagship store in the Lower Haight, the shop been popping up at events like Off the Grid since 2016.

To celebrate, the dessert spot is serving a selection of new flavors specific to its Spark Social SF location, like a vegan banana coconut variation and one called "Tropical Flight." Flavors made popular at its original location are also on offer, including black sesame, horchata, strawberry, and cereal.

Powder also features three spiked offerings: passionfruit mojitos, pina coladas, and strawberry daiquiris made with Flor de Cana rum, available for happy hour on weekdays from 4 to 7 p.m.
Pico Latin Street Food. | Photo: Albertino M./Hoodline Tipline

Russian Hill


Pico Latin Street Food (900 North Point St.)

Tipster Al M. reports that a new eatery, Pico Latin Street Food, is taking over the former Lori's Diner space at Ghirardelli Square, which closed late last year.

There's not much information available on the new space as of yet, but "when it's done, expect to see Latin-inspired interior with festive colors," said Al. "As of now, it's under heavy construction," he added.

There's a Type 41 Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control transfer to new owner application posted on the building, which allows for the sale of beer or wine at an eating establishment. The application also indicates the new restaurant is backed by a restaurant group called Delhi Darbar Inc.

SoMa


EAT SUSHI (1516 Folsom St.)

As we reported in March, new sushi eatery EAT SUSHI was poised to take over the former OEC Japanese restaurant, which closed in 2017 after just over a year in business.

Now that the new restaurant is currently in soft-opening mode, tipster Al stopped by to check it out and grab a bite to eat.

On the menu, he said customer can expect an assortment of sushi and sashimi mainstays like maguro, salmon, hamachi and red snapper, along with "chef recommended" eats like truffle hirame (flounder), garlic shrimp and Kobe beef tataki.
Unagi bowl. | Photo: Banban S./Yelp

If you're in the mood for something a little different, there's a selection of ramen with Kobe beef, chashu or duck; and poke rice bowls with salmon, hamachi and unagi.

According to its Yelp page, EAT SUSHI is open weekdays for lunch 11:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. and dinner 5-10 p.m. On weekends, the eatery is only open for dinner 5-10 p.m.

Many thanks to tipster Al M!.

If you've seen something new in the neighborhood, text tips and photos to 415-200-3233, or email tips@hoodline.com. If we use your info in a story, we'll give you credit.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineSan Francisco
FOOD & DRINK
Yo También Cantina brings Venezuelan-Californian eats to the Inner Sunset
McDonald's marks 50 years of Big Mac with 'MacCoin' free burger deal
Happy National Ice Cream Sandwich Day!
Alert issued for salads, wraps from Trader Joe's, Walgreens, Kroger due to parasite worry
Latin American eats: get to know Oakland's 3 newest spots
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Nia Wilson memorial service
Office pool claims massive Mega Millions jackpot
MAPS: Interactive home damage, wildfires burning across California
Funeral taking place for Oakland BART stabbing victim Nia Wilson
No 'definitive' motive in Vegas mass shooting that killed 58
New evacuations, Red Flag Warning issued for Mendocino Complex Fires
Almost 400 sick from McDonald's salad parasite
7 puppies rescued from uninhabited island
Show More
'Crazy Rich Asians' director grew up around dad's world-famous Los Altos restaurant
Girl who went missing from DC airport found safe in Queens, NY
Accident involving motorcycle and big rig cleared from Bay Bridge
DMV expanding Saturday hours starting tomorrow
Top intel officials stress election security during White House visit
More News