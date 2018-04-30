FOOD

San Francisco restaurant fights plastic waste one margarita at a time

EMBED </>More Videos

While cities like San Francisco and Berkeley look into banning plastic straws, some restaurants, like Tacolicious, are forging ahead by getting rid of straws all together. (KGO)

by Juan Carlos Guerrero
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
First it was plastic bags. Now, a new campaign is underway to ban plastic straws and other disposable food ware used in restaurants.

Last week, Berkeley Mayor Jesse Arreguin introduced an ordinance that would require food establishments use reusable cups, dishes and utensils. San Francisco Supervisor Katy Tang is working on legislation that will likely ban straws and reduce the use of single use cups.

RELATED: Berkeley ordinance would curb disposable food packaging

But one San Francisco restaurant is ahead of the curve.

"We don't have plastic straws anymore. They're gone," said Sara Deseran, marketing and brand director for Tacolicious.

After meeting with the Surfrider Foundation, the restaurant banned plastic straws at its five locations in San Francisco, Palo Alto and San Jose, and at its two San Francisco bars, Mosto and Bar San Pancho.

VIDEO: Viral sea turtle video fuels campaign against plastic straws
EMBED More News Videos

Even though straws are small, they can create serious environmental problems, so now a growing number of activists say it's time to just say no.



Tacolicious estimates it used more than 600,000 straws a year at its restaurants.
"The thing about straws is that they are so little. No one thinks about the impact they are making. By eliminating those straws, so much is being saved from landfills and the oceans," adds Deseran.

According to the Plastic Pollution Coalition, about two-thirds of the litter found in ocean comes from single-use food waste, and one of the top items are plastic straws.

Tacolicious has not stopped there. It worked with the food delivery service Caviar to include a question on food orders asking customers if they want plastic forks and knives, which many times end up in the trash without being used. It is also working towards making sure all its single-use food containers are compostable. The goal is to be certified as an ocean-friendly restaurant.

RELATED: Scientists launch major study of microplastics pollution in San Francisco

Customers that ask for one can still get a straw made of paper. But the intention is to convince people that they don't need a straw at all, either at Tacolicious or other restaurants.

"It's such an easy thing to do to start drinking your margaritas, your cocktails, without a straw," said Deseran.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodplasticplastic pollutionrestaurantsrestaurantfoodmarine pollutionpollutionlitteringabc7 originalsenvironmentfoodie callABC7 Foodie CallSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Berkeley ordinance would curb disposable food packaging
Viral sea turtle video fuels campaign against plastic straws
Scientists launch major study of microplastics pollution
FOOD
CDC: Vegetable trays linked to more than 200 illnesses
Hoodline: The Little Mermaid symphony, get Mac'd and other weekend fun
Man peels coconuts with his teeth
San Jose's Joey Chestnut scores 11th hot dog contest win
VIDEO: SJ's Joey Chestnut sets record at hot dog contest
More food
FOOD & DRINK
A quest to find the Bay Area's best fried chicken
Hi-Way Burger & Fry opens in Noe Valley
Here are Downtown Berkeley's 3 newest eateries
Vallejo's 5 top spots to score sandwiches, without breaking the bank
Beloved Richmond restaurant set to close
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE: 3 East Bay teens save drowning woman's life
Brush fire prompts evacuations for Forest Falls area
Fire watch cameras to be considered in Sonoma Co. and installed within months
Bay Area cave diving expert describes challenges in Thailand rescue
White supremacist posters go up around South Bay
Cal Fire: One killed in Klamathon Fire burning in Siskiyou County
Man in shot several times while allegedly breaking into Richmond home
Good news for Oakland homeless man harassed by 'Jogger Joe'
Show More
'S*** happens': New questions surface about Asiana crash at SFO
Weather Forecast for Saturday morning
A quest to find the Bay Area's best fried chicken
USPS stamps feature Bay Area photographer's work
Dangerous surf warning for Bay Area beaches
More News