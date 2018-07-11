FOOD & DRINK

San Francisco restaurant's burger makes Trip Advisor's top 10 in US list

EMBED </>More Videos

A Bay Area burger joint is joining some elite company. Pearl's Deluxe Burger in San Francisco has the honor of serving the 7th best burger in the United States! We tried it and can attest to its greatness. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
A Bay Area burger joint is joining some elite company. Pearl's Deluxe Burger in San Francisco has the honor of serving the 7th best burger in the United States! We tried it and can attest to its greatness.

Trip Advisor named Pearl's Deluxe Burgers the seventh best burger in the United States. The rankings are based on millions of reviews.

The restaurant has had four and a half stars on Trip Advisor with more than 800 reviews.

ABC7 News was at the restaurant's Tenderloin location Wednesday afternoon.

Trip Advisor focused on the restaurant's King Burger. It's a quarter-pound patty topped with American cheese, thousand island dressing and the kicker -- a half-pound hot dog on top.

The top burger restaurant is in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

To see who topped the list as well as some other burger recommendations, see the full rankings here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodburgersrestaurantrestaurantsfoodiefeel goodsmall businessbusinessbuzzworthySan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
Modern Mexican spot Kahlo opens its doors in Chelsea
Cocktails to a tea: Teaquation & Tonic opens in Palo Alto
Monkey Thai swings into Alameda's South Shore
Richmond Pizza House debuts with pies, sandwiches and more
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
3-year-old boy hospitalized after shooting in East Oakland
Stormy Daniels will plead not guilty after arrest at strip club, lawyer says
Report: BART board to discuss bus service to help during early bird shut down
Trump declares NATO a 'fine-tuned machine' at end of summit
Happy Birthday, Malala! 5 ways she inspires us
Army to roll out new gender-neutral physical fitness test
Anti-Semitic robocalls on behalf of GOP congressional candidate make rounds in East Bay
Set in Oakland, Premiering in Oakland: 'Blindspotting' actors share pride
Show More
South Bay business owners say bike lane improvement plans could be bad for business
VIDEO: Bolts of lightning electrify Colorado neighborhood
Can BART really stop drug use on its trains?
Santa Rosa wildfire victims take on utilities, state legislature
XO Festival fizzles out after venue pulls plug in Antioch
More News