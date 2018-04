'Skewers & Brew' brings Chinese-style kebabs to San Jose

A new brew pub has debuted in the neighborhood. Called Skewers & Brew , the newcomer is located at 65 S. 1st St. in downtown San Jose. Skewers & Brew features an eclectic mix of microbrews on tap, as well as wine by the glass.On the menu, offerings include Northeast Chinese-style skewers of lamb, beef, chicken or eggplant; seasoned fries buried under chili and cheese; and corn on the cob.The new brew pub has gotten off to a solid start thus far, with a four-star rating out of 21 reviews on Yelp.Martin A., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on March 27th, said, "Perfect new addition to downtown. Skewers & Brew introduces street-style barbecue flavors to the downtown late-night food scene, and they're delicious!"And NoFluff B. said , "The hospitality I received from this establishment is unmatched. ... Paleo and vegetarian lovers rejoice. For there is a third place in town that caters specifically to your diet and it is exquisite."Head on over to check it out: Skewers & Brew is open daily from 5pm-midnight.