Snarky Valentine's Day cakes are perfect if you don't have one

OSH KOSH, Wis. (KGO) --A bakery in Wisconsin is embracing those without someone to love on Valentine's Day.
The shop in Osh Kosh is selling Valentine's Day sweets that aren't so sweet. These cookies are adorned with phrases like, "Love sucks" and "Bite me."
The bakery's owner says she came up with the idea because not everybody has a Valentine and she didn't want to leave those people out.
