Snow day: Powder frozen dessert shop opens in Mission Bay

A new food truck that offers shaved snow has opened for business in Mission Bay. Called Powder, the fresh arrival is located at 601 Mission Bay Blvd. N. between Fourth and Merrimac streets inside Spark Social SF food truck park.
It's the second outpost for the dessert shop, which has its flagship in the Lower Haight at 260 Divisadero St. The new Mission Bay outpost, which offers Taiwanese-style shaved snow, serves a variety of flavors, including black sesame, Vietnamese coffee, horchata, mango, ube, and more.
Toppings include sliced almonds, Fruity Pebbles and seasonal fruit, as well as Tcho chocolate, and local honey. (See the full menu here.)
With just one review on Yelp thus far, Powder currently has a four-star rating.
Nipun S., who reviewed the new spot on June 23, wrote, "Loving the shaved snow. We asked and it is half water and half milk. The taste is awesome and they have a lot of options. It tastes light and fluffy. We usually have the matcha green tea with mochi, honey or Tcho chocolate as a topping."
Powder is open from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and 5 p.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Friday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday.
