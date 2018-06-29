FOOD & DRINK

Snow day: Powder frozen dessert shop opens in Mission Bay

Photo: Nipun S./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new food truck that offers shaved snow has opened for business in Mission Bay. Called Powder, the fresh arrival is located at 601 Mission Bay Blvd. N. between Fourth and Merrimac streets inside Spark Social SF food truck park.

It's the second outpost for the dessert shop, which has its flagship in the Lower Haight at 260 Divisadero St. The new Mission Bay outpost, which offers Taiwanese-style shaved snow, serves a variety of flavors, including black sesame, Vietnamese coffee, horchata, mango, ube, and more.

Toppings include sliced almonds, Fruity Pebbles and seasonal fruit, as well as Tcho chocolate, and local honey. (See the full menu here.)

With just one review on Yelp thus far, Powder currently has a four-star rating.

Nipun S., who reviewed the new spot on June 23, wrote, "Loving the shaved snow. We asked and it is half water and half milk. The taste is awesome and they have a lot of options. It tastes light and fluffy. We usually have the matcha green tea with mochi, honey or Tcho chocolate as a topping."

Powder is open from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and 5 p.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Friday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineSan Francisco
FOOD & DRINK
Open latte: 3 new Berkeley cafes
91-year-old Oakland Mexican restaurant closing its doors
Rita's Italian Ice Frozen Custard brings desserts and more to South Shore
Oakland eats: The Town's top 5 burger spots
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Concord fire threatens homes, prompts evacuations
Suspect in 1974 Stanford murder case contemplated suicide before
8-year plea deal on the table for Ghost Ship defendants
LISTEN: 911 call confirms 'Permit Patty' called police on girl selling water
Bay Area Fourth of July fireworks and festivities
Woman has 50-pound ovarian cyst removed
FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: Alameda County Fair, Solano County Maker Faire
Consumer Catch-up: Wildfire consumer protections, Citibank refunds
Show More
Child drowning cases up in Santa Clara County
Before you go: Check out these toll hikes, transit changes starting July 1
Boy burned at science camp in Napa
Justice for Junior: NYPD says no wrongdoing by cops in teen's fatal stabbing
Trump says he'll name high court pick on July 9
More News