FOOD & DRINK

Specializing in outdoor gear, Fjällräven opens in San Jose

Photo: Fjällräven San Jose/Yelp

By Hoodline
A new spot to score outdoor gear has opened its doors in the neighborhood. The new arrival to Winchester North, called Fjallraven, is located at 356 Santana Row, Suite 1010.

According to its website, since Ake Nordin founded the company in 1960, Fjallraven has worked to develop durable, timeless and functional outdoor equipment. The Sweden-based franchise, which sells products for men, women and children, now has stores all over the world.

Fjallraven just has one review on Yelp so far from Miracle G.

She said, "The staff are super friendly, informative and welcoming! You walk in and the space is open and bright. Merchandising is phenomenal and it was easy to maneuver throughout the store. I picked up a High Coast 24 bag that's super portable, lightweight, super bright and happy-colored to use as a travel baby bag."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Fjallraven is open from 10 a.m. - 9 p.m. from Monday-Saturday and 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. on Sunday.
