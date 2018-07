Specializing in outdoor gear, Fjällräven opens in San Jose

A new spot to score outdoor gear has opened its doors in the neighborhood. The new arrival to Winchester North, called Fjallraven , is located at 356 Santana Row, Suite 1010.According to its website , since Ake Nordin founded the company in 1960, Fjallraven has worked to develop durable, timeless and functional outdoor equipment. The Sweden-based franchise, which sells products for men, women and children, now has stores all over the world.Fjallraven just has one review on Yelp so far from Miracle G.She said , "The staff are super friendly, informative and welcoming! You walk in and the space is open and bright. Merchandising is phenomenal and it was easy to maneuver throughout the store. I picked up a High Coast 24 bag that's super portable, lightweight, super bright and happy-colored to use as a travel baby bag."Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Fjallraven is open from 10 a.m. - 9 p.m. from Monday-Saturday and 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. on Sunday.