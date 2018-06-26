COFFEE

Starbucks executive says climate change will impact quality of coffee

A Starbucks executive says climate change is going to negatively impact the quality of coffee in the future. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
A Starbucks executive says climate change is going to negatively impact the quality of coffee in the future.

Scientists say a fungus or coffee rust that started spreading six years ago in parts of the world, particularly in Central America, is damaging farmers who grow coffee.

Coffee production decreased about 31-percent during a rust epidemic from 2008 to 2011.

Former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz says the company hopes to develop some heat and fungus resistant strains that also taste good.

