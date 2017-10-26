  • FULL COVERAGE: All the latest North Bay wildfire stories and videos
HALLOWEEN

Starbucks releases new 'Zombie Frap' for Halloween

A publicity image posted to Starbucks' Facebook page shows the limited-time drink. (Starbucks/Facebook)

Kaylee Merchak
Move over pumpkin spice, there's a new flavor in town!

Starbucks' latest edition, the Zombie Frappuccino, is a blend of green apple caramel powder and pink powder, topped with pink whipped cream to resemble ... you guessed it, brains.


While the coffee giant announced the beverage's launch on Thursday, one Starbucks hinted that the drink was on the way last week.

Several baristas let the black cat out of the bag after posting about the Halloween-inspired creation to Instagram.

In a post that's been removed, a Starbucks in South Carolina posted saying, "Coming soon to a Starbucks near you!" with a drawing of the drink.

But this Starbucks isn't the only one that slipped up. According to ABC Action News, someone tweeted about the drink which was printed in the "Barista Need-To-Know" guide.

This tweet has since been deleted



The Frappuccino launched on October 26 and be served for a limited until Halloween.

While some are ready for a new flavor, others said they're hesitant after the coffee mogul released the Unicorn Frappuccino in April.

RELATED: Starbucks launches 'magical' Unicorn Frappuccino
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
foodstarbuckscoffeehalloweenplcb halloween
Load Comments
HALLOWEEN
PHOTOS: Babies dress up for NICU Halloween costume contest
Anti-Trump Halloween display riles neighborhood
The Winchester Mystery House: An Architectural Marvel
San Jose sizzles in record October heat
More halloween
FOOD & DRINK
Bay Area restaurants have more Michelin stars than NYC
Newest Bay Area restaurants honored in 2018 Michelin Guide
Orange wines creating buzz with unique taste, color
Unlock frappucinos from the secret Starbucks menu
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
FAA rolls out security measures for airline passengers entering U.S.
ABC News exclusive: Judd describes alleged Weinstein encounter
President Trump to outline plan for fighting opioid addiction
49ers and police unions to sign pledge for bump stock ban
San Francisco Bay Area Halloween events 2017
House passes $4T budget in step forward for Trump tax plan
Man taps on glass, gets scared by 'shark attack'
Trump to declare opioid crisis a public health emergency
Show More
SJ homicide suspects linked to brothels, violent crimes
SF residents meet after gun battle at Airbnb rental
MAPS: A look at each North Bay fire
TAKE ACTION: How to help North Bay fire victims
LIST: North Bay donation centers, businesses, organizations offering help for fire victims
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Babies dress up for NICU Halloween costume contest
PHOTOS: Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy visits ABC7
PHOTOS: 7 On Your Side helps North Bay fire victims
PHOTOS: Deadly fires continue to rage, burn through Napa's wine country
More Photos