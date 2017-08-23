Starbucks selling new sushi burrito

There's no doubt that Starbucks does well in the coffee market, but the chain is now branching out into a kind of sushi.The chicken maki roll is modeled after trendy sushi burritos.The roll is packed with chicken, tomatillo salsa, cucumber, pickled cabbage, avocado and crispy onion.You won't find the rolls at all Starbucks. As of Tuesday, they're only offered at two shops in Chicago.If it proves to be a hit, Starbucks said it will consider selling the roll in other cities.