Starbucks selling new sushi burrito

There's no doubt that Starbucks does well in the coffee market, but the chain is now branching out into a kind of sushi.
The chicken maki roll is modeled after trendy sushi burritos.
The roll is packed with chicken, tomatillo salsa, cucumber, pickled cabbage, avocado and crispy onion.
RELATED: Starbucks now offering horchata frappuccino
You won't find the rolls at all Starbucks. As of Tuesday, they're only offered at two shops in Chicago.
If it proves to be a hit, Starbucks said it will consider selling the roll in other cities.
Click here for more stories and video about Starbucks.
Related Topics:
foodstarbucksfoodiesnack foodu.s. & worldviralbusiness
foodstarbucksfoodiesnack foodu.s. & worldviralbusiness