You know the saying an apple a day keeps the doctor away, but what about four cups of coffee?
Researchers in Germany say they've found that the equivalent of four espresso shots a day could be good for your heart.
According to the research, that amount of caffeine sets into motion a process that helps protect heart cells from damage.
They also found that coffee helps the heart to recover after a heart attack.
