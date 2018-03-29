FOOD & DRINK

Study reveals restaurant meals can expose you to harmful chemicals

EMBED </>More Videos

A new study says that dining out may be bad for your health, but it might not only be for the reason you think.

A new study reveals that dining out may be bad for your health, but it might not only be for the reason you think.

This study looked at the exposure to phthalates, chemicals that may disrupt hormones.

The research out of UC Berkeley showed that the phthalate level in people who eat out was nearly 35 percent higher than those who eat at home.

Phthalates can be found in processing and packaging.

In the study, fast food was particularly bad and phthalate-heavy foods included cheeseburgers and sandwiches.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
foodu.s. & worldfast food restaurantbusinessstudyhealth
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
Thai Eatery 'Chick'n Rice' Opens Its Doors In North Valley
Jersey Mike's donating 100 percent of sales today to Make-a-Wish Bay Area
Oakland Eats: 'Elbo Room Jack London' Opens, 'Cholita Linda' Expands, More
Company offers slices of ketchup for 'no-mess' eating
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Settlement apparently reached in fatal autonomous Uber vehicle crash
2-alarm fire prompts evacuations at hotel in Hayward
City of Sacramento on edge ahead of funeral for Stephon Clark
I-TEAM EXCLUSIVE: Victim who died in Tesla crash had complained about auto-pilot
A's open the season versus Angels at Oakland Coliseum today
'Stay calm,' there's only a cheetah in your car
Search on for 3 missing kids after 5 killed in NorCal crash
7 On Your Side tax hotline today with Michael Finney
Show More
Fremont parents say school sex ed too graphic for students
Palo Alto police search for suspect in sexual assault of teen
UFO spotted over Arizona was 'just so bright'
74-year-old racer dies in crash at Sonoma Raceway event
EXCLUSIVE: A look inside Salesforce's TrailheaDX
More News
Top Video
Top stories update: Thursday
I-TEAM EXCLUSIVE: Victim who died in Tesla crash had complained about auto-pilot
City of Sacramento on edge ahead of funeral for Stephon Clark
UFO spotted over Arizona was 'just so bright'
More Video