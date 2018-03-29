Study reveals restaurant meals can expose you to harmful chemicals

A new study reveals that dining out may be bad for your health, but it might not only be for the reason you think.This study looked at the exposure to phthalates, chemicals that may disrupt hormones.The research out of UC Berkeley showed that the phthalate level in people who eat out was nearly 35 percent higher than those who eat at home.Phthalates can be found in processing and packaging.In the study, fast food was particularly bad and phthalate-heavy foods included cheeseburgers and sandwiches.