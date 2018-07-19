FOOD & DRINK

Super Duper Burgers opens in Berkeley

Photo: Super Duper Burgers/Yelp

By Hoodline
A new traditional American spot offering burgers and more has opened up in the neighborhood. Located at 2355 Telegraph Ave., the fresh addition is called Super Duper Burgers.

The burger shop, which has an additional East Bay outpost in Concord and several locations in the Bay Area, took over the space that used to belong to Smart Alec's Intelligent Food.

The menu features a super burger, a mini burger, a chicken sandwich and a veggie burger, along with a super salad and two sides, including french fries and garlic fries. Beverage options include soda, iced tea, lemonade, beer and wine.

If you still have room, try an organic shake or some ice cream, both of which come in chocolate, vanilla or swirled. (See the full menu here.)

With a four-star rating out of 28 reviews on Yelp so far, Super Duper Burgers is getting solid feedback from clientele.

Sandra S., among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on July 8, wrote, "The first time I went, I got their chicken sandwich, and it was good. Their garlic fries were a little greasier, but still good. I had to try their shake and their burger, so I came again with a group of friends and got exactly that.

"The kid's-sized soft serve turned out to be a pretty big portion. One bite in and I melted," added Kristine P. "The chocolate shell had a good crunch and the ice cream itself was sooo creamy and delicious."

Head on over to check it out: Super Duper Burgers is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. daily.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineBerkeley
FOOD & DRINK
Say cheese: Firenza Pizza opens in Westfield Oakridge
Oakland Eats: Pho King moving, Huangcheng Noodle House opens, more
Greek eatery The Argentum Project debuts in SoMa
McDelivery: How to score free McDonald's throwback swag
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
8 people dead after Missouri tourist boat accident, sheriff says
Oakland mayor wants council to extend contract for Stanford racial profiling study
Wedding dress mix-up discovered 30 years after wedding
Trump invites Putin to Washington for fall meeting
New evacuation ordered as Ferguson Fire continues to spread
'Rideshare Rapist' suspect pleads not guilty to all charges
Five 'lucky' stores in Bay Area busy with Mega Millions fever
Man finds wedding ring washed ashore in Richmond
Show More
Warriors introduce new center DeMarcus Cousins
SFPD joins epic Lip Sync Challenge
Photo shows naked bicyclist on Highway 101 in San Jose
Firestorm costs add to budget cuts in Santa Rosa
Family hoping for miracle to get sick baby back to Houston
More News