Swirled cup final: Loving Cup opens on Divisadero Street

Dirty Hipster. | Photo: Gary W./Yelp

A new spot serving frozen yogurt has opened up in the neighborhood. The new arrival to the Divisadero corridor, Loving Cup, is located at 608 Divisadero St.

Back in June, we reported that Loving Cup was opening its sixth Bay Area location between Grove and Hayes streets. The family-owned dessert shop, which is now open, serves a variety of frozen yogurt flavors, toppings and rice pudding options.

Flavors include bananas, strawberries, pineapple, walnuts and pecans, and mix-ins range from gummy bears and rainbow sprinkles to ganache, cookie dough, Oreos and more.

For a change from the usual, opt for one of the rice puddings, which come in five different flavors daily with toppings like nutmeg, granola, organic whipped cream and house salted caramel. (See the full menu here.)

With a four-star rating out of eight Yelp reviews, Loving Cup has gotten a good response.

Allie L., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on July 15, wrote, "It's awesome to see how creative places are getting these days with serving something classic like froyo. Their contraption reminded me of a fancy way to make McFlurries, you've gotta see it to know what I'm talking about, but it's cool."

"As we walked back to our place we were intermittently praising the taste and texture of the yogurt and quietly nomming away," wrote Karma P. "Really the best ice cream/custard/yogurt that I've had in a long time."

And Tania L. wrote, "Me and my husband were walking around the neighborhood and saw that Loving Cup was open- and I'm so happy we stopped by. It was delicious, fresh, not too sweet, with plenty of options to customize."

Loving Cup is open from 11:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m. on Monday-Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)
