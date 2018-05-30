FOOD & DRINK

Tastee Pizza & Wings brings pies with South Asian spice to Houston

Photo: Tastee Pizza and Wings/Yelp

By Hoodline
Can't decide whether to order pizza or Indian food tonight? Look no further than this new business. Called Tastee Pizza & Wings, the fresh addition is located at 9203 S. Texas 6.

This fusion spot combines Italian-style pies with the flavors and spices of South Asia. Its signature pie is the Chicken Tikka, made with 100% halal chicken marinated in a secret spice blend and topped with fresh jalapenos, onions, cilantro and lime.

Or check out the mirch masala mix meat pizza, a combination of grilled beef, chicken and turkey with traditional Indo-Pak spices, all topped with jalapenos and onions.

Wings come in a plethora of flavors, including mango habanero, hot buffalo, Asian zing, lemon pepper and more. (Find the full menu here.)

With a five-star rating out of two reviews on Yelp thus far, Tastee Pizza & Wings is off to a strong start.

Heba E., who was the first Yelper to review the new spot on May 25, said, "The service is good and the food is better. Have gone here a handful of times to take their pizza to-go for various events and my guests loved the authentic flavors. Great variety of specialty pizzas and foods -- my personal favorite is the chicken tikka pizza. For those looking for a great-tasting pizza that won't blow your budget, I really recommend trying Tastee!"

And Suhail D. said, "Amazing food and great service -- you can tell they use fresh ingredients. Try the chicken tikka pizza, it's delicious! Thanks -- I will be coming back regularly."

Head on over to check it out: Tastee Pizza & Wings is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.
