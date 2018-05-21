FOOD & DRINK

Tea Village brings bubble teas and more to Downtown

Photo: Tea Village/Yelp

By Hoodline
Craving a sweet treat that's also easy on the eyes?

Tea Village, a new spot serving bubble tea, cremas and sparkling drinks, is now open at 231 E. Santa Clara St.

Customers select a beverage, then indicate their preferred level of sweetness. Menu offerings include a diverse range of flavors and textures, including rose tea crema, Sakura strawberry green tea and peach sparkling tea.

So far, Tea Village has earned five stars out of six Yelp reviews.

"The tea is really fresh and favorable," wrote Yelper Allen C. "My girlfriend had a rosella sparking drink and she loved it. Glad to have a different yet good tea shop in San Jose."

Quan L. added, "Love their fresh milk boba tea. The tea texture is silky and the milk and tea are very well balanced."

Tea Village is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. daily.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineSan Jose
FOOD & DRINK
Yo También Cantina brings Venezuelan-Californian eats to the Inner Sunset
McDonald's marks 50 years of Big Mac with 'MacCoin' free burger deal
Happy National Ice Cream Sandwich Day!
Alert issued for salads, wraps from Trader Joe's, Walgreens, Kroger due to parasite worry
Latin American eats: get to know Oakland's 3 newest spots
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Nia Wilson memorial service
Office pool claims massive Mega Millions jackpot
MAPS: Interactive home damage, wildfires burning across California
Funeral taking place for Oakland BART stabbing victim Nia Wilson
No 'definitive' motive in Vegas mass shooting that killed 58
New evacuations, Red Flag Warning issued for Mendocino Complex Fires
Almost 400 sick from McDonald's salad parasite
7 puppies rescued from uninhabited island
Show More
'Crazy Rich Asians' director grew up around dad's world-famous Los Altos restaurant
Girl who went missing from DC airport found safe in Queens, NY
Accident involving motorcycle and big rig cleared from Bay Bridge
DMV expanding Saturday hours starting tomorrow
Top intel officials stress election security during White House visit
More News