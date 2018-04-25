FOOD & DRINK

Tenroku Ramen brings classic Japanese fare to Mission Terrace

Photo: J. R./Yelp

By Hoodline
Craving a steaming bowl of savory comfort?

Tenroku Ramen has opened in Mission Terrace at 4435 Mission St. (between Cotter and Francis streets).

In addition to classic ramen choices like tonkotsu with chashu pork, diners will find Japanese offerings that include fried tofu, sushi rolls, nigiri sushi and bento boxes.
Bento box.

Earning a four-star rating out of five Yelp reviews so far, the new addition has made a promising start.

Galen W., among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on April 15, said "he ramen was pretty good and there were lots of noodles and toppings. The chashu was a tad too fatty and the ratio of soup to noodles was a bit off."

Yelper Joseph M. said "the restaurant had that old school Sushi Rock vibe. It'd be a good place for friends to go and booze on sake and beer. Also, liked that they had both food and drink specials and deals."

Tenroku Ramen is open from 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineSan Francisco
FOOD & DRINK
Yo También Cantina brings Venezuelan-Californian eats to the Inner Sunset
McDonald's marks 50 years of Big Mac with 'MacCoin' free burger deal
Happy National Ice Cream Sandwich Day!
Alert issued for salads, wraps from Trader Joe's, Walgreens, Kroger due to parasite worry
Latin American eats: get to know Oakland's 3 newest spots
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Nia Wilson memorial service
Office pool claims massive Mega Millions jackpot
MAPS: Interactive home damage, wildfires burning across California
Funeral taking place for Oakland BART stabbing victim Nia Wilson
No 'definitive' motive in Vegas mass shooting that killed 58
New evacuations, Red Flag Warning issued for Mendocino Complex Fires
Almost 400 sick from McDonald's salad parasite
7 puppies rescued from uninhabited island
Show More
'Crazy Rich Asians' director grew up around dad's world-famous Los Altos restaurant
Girl who went missing from DC airport found safe in Queens, NY
Accident involving motorcycle and big rig cleared from Bay Bridge
DMV expanding Saturday hours starting tomorrow
Top intel officials stress election security during White House visit
More News