The Kickin' Crab brings Cajun seafood to San Jose

A new Cajun and Creole spot, offering seafood and more, has opened for business in the neighborhood. Called The Kickin' Crab, the new addition is located at 1051 Blossom Hill Road.
This is the Cajun seafood house's third location in San Jose, which specializes in serving large portions of boiled Cajun-style peel-and-eat shrimp, crabs and crawfish in plastic bags. The idea is to eat with your hands from the large pile of seafood in front of you, in traditional South Louisiana crawfish-boil style.
The Kickin' Crab's menu walks customers through ordering their meal step-by-step. First, choose from an assortment of boiled shrimp, crab legs, mussels, clams and seasonal crawfish -- all served by the pound at market price.
Next, choose from an array of seasonings like garlic butter, lemon pepper, Cajun or Louisiana. Then after selecting a spice level, complete the experience with add-ons like seasoned corn on the cob, potatoes or sausage.
Don't feel like getting your hands dirty? The menu also offers dishes like seafood scampi, seafood pasta Alfredo, or trout with Cajun garlic butter, served with red rice and steamed broccoli -- for those who prefer to eat with utensils.
The fresh arrival is off to a decent start thus far, with 3.5 stars out of 18 reviews on Yelp.
"The quality of the food tasted a lot better here. Lots of parking in the plaza so that's a plus. The location is good," wrote Yelper Emily L. "The food was good and I like how this location is more spacious. I will be coming back in a few months."
Yelper Jessica T. added, "Yes! Finally something good opens up in this spot. My pound of shrimp and my boyfriend's pound of clams came quickly and it was delicious! Everything tasted fresh and the sauce was very flavorful. I'll be back."
Hungry for seafood? Stop by and welcome the new location to the neighborhood. The Kickin' Crab is open from 3-10 p.m. on weekdays and noon-10 p.m. on weekends.
