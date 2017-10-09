HALLOWEEN

Is your state's favorite Halloween treat Candy Corn, or something else?

EMBED </>More Videos

When it comes to Halloween favorites, Candy Corn reigns supreme in the most states, but Sour Patch Kids are close behind. (Shutterstock)

Once again an online candy dealer has ranked the most popular Halloween candy by state, and once again a love-it-or-hate-it Halloween staple reigns supreme.

Interactive map courtesy of CandyStore.com

Candy Corn is the most popular candy in six states, according to CandyStore.com. Last year it tied Reese's Peanut Butter Cups to top the list, but this year it holds the #1 spot alone.

Sour Patch Kids are a close second, as the most popular in five states. Several candies tied for third, claiming four states.

The bulk candy seller determined the most popular candy by looking at the amount of each type of sugary treat ordered in every state and Washington D.C. over ten years (2007-2016) during the months before Halloween.

Watch the video above for highlights or see more data on CandyStore.com.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
foodcandyhalloweenchocolateu.s. & worldbuzzworthychildren
Load Comments
HALLOWEEN
Hocus Pocus is making a return to Disney Channel
Disney's California Adventure transforms for Halloween Time
Decapitated man Halloween display sparks 911 calls
What's hot for Halloween this year
More halloween
FOOD & DRINK
Michelin Guide announces Bay Area 'Bib Gourmand' restaurants for 2018
Applebee's offers $1 margaritas in October
Foodie Call: Chilean Pastel de Choclo
Celebrate National Taco Day with deals
Whole Foods says hackers gained access to credit card info
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
At least 1,500 structures destroyed in North Bay fires
FULL LIST: North Bay fires prompt evacuations, road closures
VIDEO: Man surveys home destroyed in Santa Rosa
VIDEO: Crews battle wildfire at large building in Santa Rosa
Small Sonoma County neighborhood destroyed by fire
PHOTOS: Fires rage out of control in North Bay
North Bay hospital affected by fires needs doctors
Gov. Brown declares State of Emergency for North Bay fires
Show More
Body of Las Vegas shooting victim Stacee Etcheber returns home to Novato
Friend of Vegas shooter: 'I want to solve this'
Vegas gunman's note contained figures for wind, trajectory and distance: Officials
Dove says they 'deeply regret' ad that appears to show a black woman turning white
Fire burns vehicles in salvage yard in Napa County
More News
Top Video
At least 1,500 structures destroyed in North Bay fires
VIDEO: Man surveys home destroyed in Santa Rosa
VIDEO: Crews battle wildfire at large building in Santa Rosa
North Bay fires causing dangerous air quality in Bay Area
More Video